Twins vs. Red Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Thursday’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and will also air on Bally Sports North in the Twins market and on NESN in the Red Sox market. Kenta Maeda (0-2, 4.09 ERA) is back on the hill for Minnesota after a few extra days of rest due to arm fatigue, while Tanner Houck (2-0, 4.50) starts for Boston.

After a big 10-4 win in the second game of the series on Wednesday night, the Twins find themselves atop the AL Central at 11-7. While the offense has scuffled a bit due to a slew of early injuries — Jorge Polanco and Alex Kirilloff are still yet to make their 2023 debuts, while Joey Gallo, Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Carlos Correa have all been forced to miss time — Minnesota has been carried by arguably the league’s best starting rotation. Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray have all been excellent, while Maeda and Tyler Mahle are no slouches themselves.

The Red Sox could use some of those arms right about now, as Corey Kluber got hammered again in last night’s loss to raise his ERA to a ghastly 8.50. Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock and Houck haven’t fared much better, with none of Boston’s starters boasting an ERA below 4.50 right now. Rafael Devers has done everything he can at the plate, but Boston currently finds itself mired in last place in the competitive AL East at 9-10.

Boston is currently listed as slight -115 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Minnesota is a -105 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Twins vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Kenta Maeda vs. Tanner Houck

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -115, Twins -105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.