Dodgers vs. Cubs: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Thursday's matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Michael Grove (0-1, 9.00 ERA) will start for Los Angeles against the Cubs' Jameson Taillon (0-2, 4.50).

Chicago has been one of the more pleasant surprises of the early 2023 season. Thought to be rebuilding after blowing up its championship core, the team instead finds itself second in the NL Central at 11-6 after a sweep of the Oakland Athletics earlier this week. The rotation behind Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman still needs some work, but Patrick Wisdom and Ian Happ are crushing the ball while newcomer Dansby Swanson has partnered with Nico Hoerner to form one of the most dynamic middle-infield duos in the game.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, enter Thursday at a disappointing 9-10. The three-headed monster of Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias and Dustin May has been as-advertised, but the bullpen has been surprisingly leaky late in games while the lineup tries to survive injuries to Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Miguel Rojas.

Chicago is currently a narrow -115 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Dodgers are -105 underdogs. The run total is set at 10.5.

Dodgers vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Michael Grove vs. Jameson Taillon

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Cubs -115, Dodgers -105

