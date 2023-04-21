Dodgers vs. Cubs: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, and will also air on SportsNet LA in the Dodgers market and on Marquee Sports Network in the Cubs market. Julio Urias (3-1, 1.90 ERA) will get the ball for L.A., while lefty Drew Smyly (1-1, 4.70) goes for Chicago.

Los Angeles’ +23 run differential belies a better team than its 10-10 record would suggest, as several uncharacteristic bullpen meltdowns have cost the Dodgers games so far. James Outman and Max Muncy continued to pace L.A.’s offense in a win at Wrigley on Thursday night, while Urias has formed a three-headed rotation monster alongside Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May. With Mookie Betts back from the paternity list, the Dodgers look ready to make noise in the NL West.

Despite the loss last night, Chicago has been one of the more pleasant surprises of the early 2023 season. Thought to be rebuilding after blowing up its championship core, the team instead finds itself at 11-7. The rotation behind Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman still needs some work, but Patrick Wisdom and Ian Happ are crushing the ball while newcomer Dansby Swanson has partnered with Nico Hoerner to form one of the most dynamic middle-infield duos in the game.

The Dodgers are -175 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cubs are +150 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Drew Smyly

First pitch: 2:20 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -175, Cubs +150

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.