Cardinals vs. Mariners: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

We go over how you can watch Friday’s MLB Network game between the Cardinals and Mariners.

By Chris Landers
Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

MLB Network will host Friday’s matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Seattle Mariners with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, and will also air on Bally Sports Midwest in the Cardinals market and on Root Sports Northwest in the Mariners market. Steven Matz (0-2, 6.48 ERA) looks to get back on track for St. Louis against young Seattle star George Kirby (1-1, 3.78).

The Mariners are -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cardinals check in as +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Cardinals vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. George Kirby
First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET
Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest
Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest
Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App
Moneyline odds: Mariners -140, Cardinals +120

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

