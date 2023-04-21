Blue Jays vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. It’ll be a battle of two red-hot pitchers on the mound, as Yusei Kikuchi (2-0, 4.70 ERA) goes for Toronto against Yankees righty Domingo German (1-1, 3.86).

It’s been a bit of a rickety start for a Blue Jays team that some had ticketed for the World Series. Toronto has gotten next to nothing offensively outside of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and the scorching-hot Matt Chapman, but the real culprit has been a starting staff with just one ERA below 4.70 (Kevin Gausman). Kikuchi was great in his last outing against the Tampa Bay Rays, and whether it’s he or Alek Manoah or Chris Bassitt, the team needs more from its rotation.

With two straight wins over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday and Thursday, the Yankees still haven’t lost a series so far this season. Injuries have decimated New York’s rotation, but Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes are doing their best to keep the team’s pitching afloat while Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres carry the load on offense. New York sits at 12-7 and second in the AL East, which has to be considered a success with Luis Severino and Harrison Bader getting closer to making their 2023 debuts.

The Yankees are currently -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Jays are +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

To watch Friday’s Blue Jays-Yankees matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.