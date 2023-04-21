Astros vs. Braves: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s new-school vs. old school on the mound, with rookie sensation Hunter Brown (2-0, 1.93 ERA) going for the Astros against ol’ reliable Charlie Morton (2-2, 3.22) for the Braves.

This isn’t the fearsome Astros lineup we’ve grown accustomed to, at least not yet. Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez have been superstars as expected, but with Jose Altuve and Chas McCormick on the shelf, Houston is desperate for someone else to step up at the plate. No other regular has an OPS above league average entering play on Friday, which explains how the Astros find themselves a disappointing 9-10 despite a starting rotation that’s largely been as-advertised.

Atlanta, meanwhile, has had no such problems, sitting top-five in baseball in average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. From Ronald Acuna Jr. to Matt Olson to Austin Riley, this is as deep and talented a lineup as you’ll find, and they haven’t even gotten Michael Harris II back from his back injury yet. Combine that with Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Morton atop the rotation, and it’s no wonder the 2021 World Series champs have sprinted to a 14-5 start.

The Braves are slight -115 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Astros check in at -105. The run total is set at 9.

Astros vs. Braves

Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Charlie Morton

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

