MLB lineups for Friday, April 21: Mookie Betts returns (but not at shortstop)

After a light travel day on Thursday, all 30 MLB teams are back in action on Friday — with 14 night games and just one matinee at Wrigley Field. That means lots of start/sit decisions for fantasy baseball managers, as injuries have really taken their toll around the league. Luckily, our daily lineup report is here to help you keep track of who’s in and who’s out.

MLB starting lineups: Friday, April 21

Alas, it would appear that the Mookie Betts shortstop experiment was a short-lived one, at least for now — he’s back in right field and leading off for L.A, while Trayce Thompson and Luke Williams start in center and short, respectively.

#Dodgers Utility man Mookie Betts back in right field pic.twitter.com/WDFcmTtoQZ — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) April 21, 2023

Patrick Wisdom will DH as Nick Madrigal gets a start at third and Eric Hosmer has the day off against lefty Julio Urias.

#Cubs lineup vs #Dodgers 4/21 (1:20 CT): Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Suzuki RF, Wisdom DH, Bellinger CF, Mancini 1B, Gomes C, Madrigal 3B (Smyly P) — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) April 21, 2023

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Miami Marlins vs. Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA