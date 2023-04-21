When will Michael Grove return to Dodgers rotation this season?

With Walker Buehler working his way back from Tommy John and Tony Gonsolin (ankle) and Ryan Pepiot (oblique) still on the shelf, the Los Angeles Dodgers were already thin on starting pitching at the moment. Alas, sometimes the baseball gods decide to just pile it on, and yet another blow came during Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Michael Grove, who won Gonsolin’s spot in the rotation with a strong spring, was forced to leave his start in the top of the fourth inning with a groin injury. Grove was wincing for several pitches before the training staff finally came out to examine him after he gave up a double to Trey Mancini.

This is Michael Grove's penultimate pitch of the night. You can see something might've been up with his right leg(?) pic.twitter.com/9pm3LYpSeC — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) April 21, 2023

Here’s the latest on Grove’s status and when he could return to the Dodgers rotation in 2023.

Michael Grove injury update

The team announced that Grove had been forced to leave due to a right groin strain, and after the game, manager Dave Roberts immediately told reporters that the righty would be placed on the injured list. There’s not yet a timetable for his return, but Grove himself doesn’t sound too concerned right now:

Michael Grove breaks down how he hurt his groin in the game and the importance of the injury. pic.twitter.com/5zVH26IUot — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 21, 2023

Hopefully he’ll only need to miss a start or two and return in early May. In the meantime, the Dodgers could choose to fast-track Gonsolin — who looked great in his first rehab outing on Thursday but isn’t fully stretched out yet — or turn to top pitching prospect Gavin Stone, who has immense potential but has scuffled a bit this year at Triple-A.