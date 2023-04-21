Marlins place SP Trevor Rogers on the IL with a biceps injury

We finally have some clarity on what ails Trevor Rogers after the Miami Marlins lefty was removed from his last start with an injury. The team is calling is a left biceps strain, and he’ll need some time on the injured list.

The #Marlins have officially placed Trevor Rogers on the 15-day IL with a left biceps strain, per the MLB transaction log. The move is retroactive to Thursday.



A corresponding move has not yet been made but, FWIW, Steven Okert is with the club in Cleveland. — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) April 21, 2023

It’s a similar diagnosis to teammate Johnny Cueto, who’s just now beginning to ramp up after suffering a biceps strain of his own at the start of the regular season. Given Cueto’s absence and injuries to Max Meyer and Sixto Sanchez, the Marlins find themselves very short on starting pitching behind Sandy Alcantara and Jesus Luzardo.

After struggling through his first two starts of the 2023 season, Rogers looked like his old self last week against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing six innings of one-run ball while striking out seven. He was rolling against the Giants before leaving, with just one run and three hits allowed through his first three-plus innings.

Once upon a time, the lefty looked like one of the brightest young arms in baseball, posting a 2.64 ERA with 157 Ks in 133 innings en route to a second-place finish in NL Rookie of the Year voting. But he scuffled through a lost 2022, with his ERA ballooning up to 5.47 and his strikeout rate dropping dramatically as hitters started adjusting to his elite changeup.