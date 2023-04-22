Mets vs. Giants: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants with first pitch for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Lefty David Peterson (1-2, 6.10 ERA) gets the ball for the Mets, while Logan Webb (0-4, 4.94) looks to get back on track for the Giants. San Francisco is a -125 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is a slight +105 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

After taking each of the first two games of this four-game set, the streaking Mets have now won eight of their last nine to pull within just a half-game of the Atlanta Braves atop the NL East. Pete Alonso is looking like an early NL MVP candidate, swatting his league-leading 10th homer on Friday night, while Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo have also helped pace the offense. If this team can manage to get its starting rotation healthy and sorted, look out.

San Francisco, meanwhile, is in a tailspin, now just 3-10 over its last 13 games and just a game out of last place in the NL West. They’ve gotten surprising contributions from players like Thairo Estrada and J.D. Davis, but pitching has been the primary culprit, as a thin starting rotation is complemented by one of the league’s very worst bullpens.

Mets vs. Giants

Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Logan Webb

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Giants -125, Mets +105

