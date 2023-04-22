White Sox vs. Rays: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It’s a showdown of two of baseball’s brightest aces, as Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.01 ERA) goes for Chicago against Rays lefty Shane McClanahan (4-0, 1.57). Tampa enters as -190 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the White Sox are +160 underdogs. The run total is set at a measly 7.

It’s been a disappointing start on the South Side, as the White Sox have dropped two of three in five straight series entering this weekend at the Trop. The offense has been hampered by injuries to Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson and the since-returned Eloy Jimenez, but it’s the pitching that’s really hurt Chicago — the team is dead-last in baseball in both overall ERA and bullpen ERA. Liam Hendriks can’t return soon enough.

After a brief rough patch in Toronto, the Rays have just kept on boatracing the league with three wins in their last four games. It would be easier to find an offensive category in which Tampa doesn’t lap the field: They’re first in OPS by 85 points, first in homers by nine and first in runs scored by a whopping 25. Add Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and a rock-solid bullpen to that equation, and it’s no wonder the team has a stranglehold on the AL East at 17-3.

White Sox vs. Rays

Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Shane McClanahan

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: N/A

Rays local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Rays -190, White Sox +160

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.