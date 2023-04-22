Tigers vs. Orioles: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles with first pitch for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Camden Yards in Baltimore and will air on Bally Sports Detroit in the Tigers market and MASN2 in the Orioles market. Lefty Joey Wentz (0-2, 6.39 ERA) will go for Detroit, while Kyle Gibson (3-0, 4.18) starts for Baltimore. The Orioles enter as -180 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Tigers are +155 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

A recent five-game winning streak has kept the Tigers float, but it’s shaping up to be another season towards the cellar in Detroit. Kerry Carpenter has been just about the only bright spot for what’s been comfortably the league’s worst offense (last in runs scored and 29th in OPS) while Eduardo Rodriguez is currently the only Tigers starter with an ERA better than league average.

After falling just short of a Cinderella Wild Card spot last season, the O’s look to be in the thick of things again — Friday’s win, the team’s fourth in a row, has them in second place by half a game in the competitive AL East. Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and young star Adley Rutschman have paced a dangerous offense, and while the rotation is full of question marks after Gibson and Tyler Wells, the return of Kyle Bradish and the potential of Grayson Rodriguez could provide answers soon.

Tigers vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Kyle Gibson

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Orioles local broadcast: MASN2

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Orioles -180, Tigers +155

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.