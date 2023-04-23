Rockies vs. Phillies: How to watch, live stream Sunday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will be available to watch on Peacock. Jose Urena (0-3, 9.82 ERA) will go for Colorado, while Zack Wheeler (1-1, 4.79) looks to get back on track for Philly.

The Phillies are currently -295 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rockies are +245 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

It’s shaping up to be another long year for Colorado, as they enter play on Sunday dead last in the NL West at 6-16 and having lost 10 of their last 11 games. Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon have been just about the only bright spots for the Rockies’ offense, although Bryant may be headed to the IL after suffering a strain during Saturday’s game. On the mound, the Rockies sit 27th in team ERA.

Last year’s National League champions have struggled to get out of neutral, as a two-game win streak has only brought them to 10-12 and fourth in the NL East. The lineup has been decimated by injuries to Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Darick Hall, but strangely it’s been the pitching that’s been the problem — co-aces Aaron Nola (5.40 ERA) and Wheeler have gotten hit hard to start the year.

Rockies vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Jose Urena vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: N/A

Phillies local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

To watch Sunday’s Rockies-Phillies matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Prime Video website or using the Prime Video app.