Mets vs. Giants: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. Tylor Megill (3-1, 3.00 ERA) will start for New York, while Ross Stripling (0-1, 7.30) will fill in on the mound for the Giants after the injury to Alex Wood.

Despite the loss on Saturday, it’s been a solid start for the Mets at 14-8. Injuries have hit the starting rotation hard, with Carlos Carrasco on the shelf with an elbow injury, Justin Verlander yet to make his 2023 debut and Max Scherzer battling side discomfort (and a current suspension). But the efforts of Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and a dynamite offense that currently ranks seventh in MLB in runs scored has kept the team afloat.

The Giants enter Sunday a disappointing 7-13, above only the Rockies in the NL West. They boast a solid offense, with breakout campaigns from J.D. Davis and Thairo Estrada and contributions from offseason signings Michael Conforto and Joc Pederson (who returns from a wrist injury today). The main culprit for San Francisco has been a bullpen that ranks a woeful 27th in reliever ERA and has cost the team more than its fair share of close games.

Mets vs. Giants

Pitchers: Tylor Megill vs. Ross Stripling

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: N/A

Giants local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Mets -125, Giants +105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.