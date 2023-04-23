Rays extend home run streak to start season to 22 games [VIDEO]

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Luke Raley hit a home run against the White Sox in the bottom of the second inning on Sunday, making it 22 straight games that the Rays have homered to start the 2023 MLB season.

They have started the season with 22 games in a row with a home run, setting an MLB record for most straight games with homers. The 2019 Seattle Mariners were the previous record-holders, and had a home run in each of their first 20 games of the season.

Make it 22 straight games with a home run to start the season ☣️ pic.twitter.com/YNIVVjZri6 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 23, 2023

Dating back to last year, the streak extends to 23 games in a row with a home run. This year’s Rays hold a franchise record with that streak, but the MLB record belongs to the 2019 New York Yankees, who had 31 games in a row with at least one home run.

The Rays lead the MLB in runs (148) and home runs (47) after an impressive start to the 2023 season. Tampa Bay leads the White Sox early on Sunday and with a win would improve to 19-3 on the season, first place in the AL East division.