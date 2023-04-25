 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Tuesday, April 25: Yordan Alvarez out again for Astros

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Tuesday, April 25.

By Chris Landers Updated
Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez during the MLB game between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves on April 23, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a lighter Monday slate, all 30 MLB teams are in action on Tuesday, with games kicking off at a relatively early 6:10 p.m. ET. Follow our daily lineup report to make sure you’re up to date on who’s starting and who’s sitting for your bets and fantasy baseball lineups.

MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, April 25

Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

No C.J. Cron for the Rockies today, as Mike Moustakas will start at first while Alan Trejo plays second and rookie Brenton Doyle gets his second straight start in center.

Will Brennan is back in the lineup for Cleveland after a day off, playing right field while Josh Naylor returns to the cleanup spot.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET

The song remains nearly the same for Boston, with the only change being Christian Arroyo filling in for the injured Yu Chang while Reese McGuire returns from his hand injury.

The Orioles are stacking lefties against Corey Kluber, with Gunnar Henderson at third and Adam Frazier in right while Austin Hays and Jorge Mateo drop down to the bottom of the lineup.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET

J.D. Martinez gets his first day off while the newly-promoted Michael Busch gets the start at DH. Jason Heyward and David Peralta man the corner outfield spots while Chris Taylor starts at third.

Tucupita Marcano gets a start at second and will bat second while Ji-Hwan Bae mans center field for Pittsburgh.

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

Yordan Alvarez is out again as he nurses a neck injury. David Hensley will serve as the DH while Corey Julks starts in left.

Josh Lowe is batting fourth tonight, while Luke Raley gets a start at first, Taylor Walls plays second and Francisco Mejia spells Christian Bethancourt behind the plate.

Texas Rangers vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Travis Jankowski is back in the two-hole while Ezequiel Duran serves as the DH and Josh Smith plays shortstop. Robbie Grossman and Bubba Thompson are out.

Jake Fraley and TJ Friedl both get days off against a lefty, while Spencer Steer hits second and Stuart Fairchild bats third. Kevin Newman starts at short while Henry Ramos will play right.

Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m. ET

Jose Caballero continues to eat into Kolten Wong’s playing time at second base, while AJ Pollock starts again at DH.

Marco Gonzales filling in for George Kirby means Brandon Marsh drops down in the lineup for Philly, while Christian Pache starts in left and Edmundo Sosa plays third.

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

Hold your breaths, Chicago: Eloy Jimenez is playing the field tonight, starting in right. Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger start at the corner infield spots while Romy Gonzalez gets the nod at second.

George Springer is back in the lineup while Brandon Belt will DH, Whit Merrifield starts at second for the injured Santiago Espinal and Kevin Kiermaier plays center.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

Nationals TBA

Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez will start for the Mets, with Daniel Vogelbach at DH and Luis Guillorme at second.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

Marlins TBA

Vaughn Grissom is back at shortstop while Kevin Pillar gets another start in left and Eddie Rosario serves as the DH for Atlanta.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Detroit Tigers vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

TBA

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

TBA

