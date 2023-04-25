MLB lineups for Tuesday, April 25: Yordan Alvarez out again for Astros

After a lighter Monday slate, all 30 MLB teams are in action on Tuesday, with games kicking off at a relatively early 6:10 p.m. ET. Follow our daily lineup report to make sure you’re up to date on who’s starting and who’s sitting for your bets and fantasy baseball lineups.

MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, April 25

Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

No C.J. Cron for the Rockies today, as Mike Moustakas will start at first while Alan Trejo plays second and rookie Brenton Doyle gets his second straight start in center.

Colorado Rockies Lineup:

1. Charlie Blackmon (L) DH

2. Jurickson Profar (S) LF

3. Kris Bryant (R) RF

4. Ryan McMahon (L) 3B

5. Elias Diaz (R) C

6. Mike Moustakas (L) 1B

7. Alan Trejo (R) 2B

8. Brenton Doyle (R) CF

9. Ezequiel Tovar (R) SS

Will Brennan is back in the lineup for Cleveland after a day off, playing right field while Josh Naylor returns to the cleanup spot.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup:

1. Steven Kwan (L) LF

2. Amed Rosario (R) SS

3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

4. Josh Naylor (L) 1B

5. Josh Bell (S) DH

6. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

7. Mike Zunino (R) C

8. Will Brennan (L) RF

9. Myles Straw (R) CF

The song remains nearly the same for Boston, with the only change being Christian Arroyo filling in for the injured Yu Chang while Reese McGuire returns from his hand injury.

Tonight’s lineup for Red Sox @ Orioles:



1. Verdugo RF

2. Devers 3B

3. Turner DH

4. Yoshida LF

5. K. Hernández SS

6. Casas 1B

7. Duran CF

8. Arroyo 2B

9. McGuire C



Corey Kluber makes his fifth start of the season. 6:35 first pitch.

The Orioles are stacking lefties against Corey Kluber, with Gunnar Henderson at third and Adam Frazier in right while Austin Hays and Jorge Mateo drop down to the bottom of the lineup.

J.D. Martinez gets his first day off while the newly-promoted Michael Busch gets the start at DH. Jason Heyward and David Peralta man the corner outfield spots while Chris Taylor starts at third.

Dodgers lineup for Game 1 against the Pirates.



Michael Busch is at DH while J.D. Martinez is getting his first day off.



Michael Busch is at DH while J.D. Martinez is getting his first day off.

James Outman is batting cleanup while Jason Heyward is in the three-hole.

Tucupita Marcano gets a start at second and will bat second while Ji-Hwan Bae mans center field for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup:

1. Ke'Bryan Hayes (R) 3B

2. Tucupita Marcano (L) 2B

3. Andrew McCutchen (R) DH

4. Carlos Santana (S) 1B

5. Jack Suwinski (L) LF

6. Connor Joe (R) RF

7. Rodolfo Castro (S) SS

8. Ji Hwan Bae (L) CF

9. Austin Hedges (R) C

Yordan Alvarez is out again as he nurses a neck injury. David Hensley will serve as the DH while Corey Julks starts in left.

Astros lineup in second game of series against the Rays.

Josh Lowe is batting fourth tonight, while Luke Raley gets a start at first, Taylor Walls plays second and Francisco Mejia spells Christian Bethancourt behind the plate.

Tampa Bay Rays lineup:

1. Yandy Diaz (R) DH

2. Wander Franco (S) SS

3. R. Arozarena (R) LF

4. Josh Lowe (L) RF

5. Isaac Paredes (R) 3B

6. Luke Raley (L) 1B

7. Taylor Walls (S) 2B

8. F. Mejia (S) C

9. Jose Siri (R) CF

Travis Jankowski is back in the two-hole while Ezequiel Duran serves as the DH and Josh Smith plays shortstop. Robbie Grossman and Bubba Thompson are out.

Jake Fraley and TJ Friedl both get days off against a lefty, while Spencer Steer hits second and Stuart Fairchild bats third. Kevin Newman starts at short while Henry Ramos will play right.

Jose Caballero continues to eat into Kolten Wong’s playing time at second base, while AJ Pollock starts again at DH.

Mariners lineup.



Caballero gets the nod over Wong even after a 2-hit game

Marco Gonzales filling in for George Kirby means Brandon Marsh drops down in the lineup for Philly, while Christian Pache starts in left and Edmundo Sosa plays third.

Hold your breaths, Chicago: Eloy Jimenez is playing the field tonight, starting in right. Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger start at the corner infield spots while Romy Gonzalez gets the nod at second.

Today's White Sox lineup! Eloy in RF. Sheets at 1B, Vaughn DH. Romy at 2B. Grandal has the plate. Bud Light hater on the mound. Blue Jays by 16.

George Springer is back in the lineup while Brandon Belt will DH, Whit Merrifield starts at second for the injured Santiago Espinal and Kevin Kiermaier plays center.

It's our FIRST Loonie Dogs Night of the year



Join us: https://t.co/6FUWSVQquu

Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez will start for the Mets, with Daniel Vogelbach at DH and Luis Guillorme at second.

Vaughn Grissom is back at shortstop while Kevin Pillar gets another start in left and Eddie Rosario serves as the DH for Atlanta.

Lining up for game two against Miami!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/NgakA988dj — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 25, 2023

