Mariners SP Logan Gilbert scratched from start Tuesday, replaced by Marco Gonzales

Logan Gilbert was supposed to get the ball for the Seattle Mariners’ series-opener at the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night, but plans appear to have changed:

Mariners have switched up the rotation order. Marco Gonzales will start today and Logan Gilbert will go tomorrow. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 25, 2023

Gilbert has been pushed back to tomorrow, while lefty Marco Gonzales — initially slated to pitch on Wednesday — will start tonight. No word yet on the reason for the switch, but the fact that the team has already committed to Gilbert starting Wednesday’s game would suggest that there’s no cause for injury concern. They could just want to give their ace an extra day of rest, although Seattle did just have an off day on Monday.

Gilbert has been solid so far this season as he looks to build on a breakout 2022 campaign, pitching to a 3.57 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 22.2 innings. Gonzales, meanwhile, holds a 3.78 ERA across 16.2 frames this year.

The pitching change has swung the odds drastically at DraftKings Sportsbook, as the Mariners have moved from -120 favorites on the moneyline to +110 underdogs while the Phillies have gone from +100 to -130. Lefty Bailey Falter is still the scheduled starter for Philly, while this could affect hitters like Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh who have gotten days off against southpaws in the past.