Rockies’ German Marquez exits start early with apparent injury

Less than four innings into his return from the IL due to a forearm strain, Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez looks to have suffered another injury — and this one seems ominous:

#Rockies RHP German Marquez, in his return from a forearm strain, threw a pitch, signaled that he was hurting, squatted behind the mound, then left as soon as manager Bud Black and trainers arrived. That looked ominous. He is 2 strikeouts from Jorge De La Rosa's club-record 985. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) April 26, 2023

Marquez had allowed three runs while striking out four in 3.2 innings before being removed. He and the team had tried to downplay the severity of his initial forearm injury, and the righty only wound up missing a couple of starts. He made his return on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians without making a rehab start.