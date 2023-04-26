 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rockies’ German Marquez exits start early with apparent injury

Marquez, just two strikeouts away from the Rockies’ franchise record, was making his return from the IL due to a forearm strain.

By Chris Landers
Starting pitcher German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Less than four innings into his return from the IL due to a forearm strain, Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez looks to have suffered another injury — and this one seems ominous:

Marquez had allowed three runs while striking out four in 3.2 innings before being removed. He and the team had tried to downplay the severity of his initial forearm injury, and the righty only wound up missing a couple of starts. He made his return on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians without making a rehab start.

