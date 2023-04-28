Braves vs. Mets: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Friday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citi Field in Queens, New York, and will also air on Bally Sports Southeast in the Braves market and on PIX11 in the Mets market. NL Cy Young candidate Max Fried (1-0, 0.60 ERA) takes the mound for Atlanta, while New York counters with lefty David Peterson (1-3, 7.36).

Atlanta suffered yet another late-inning collapse in Thursday’s loss to the Marlins, but the Braves still sit atop the NL East at 17-9. A cushy early schedule has helped, but they still boast as much lineup and rotation depth as any team in the Majors, and both Michael Harris II and (most importantly, considering the state of the bullpen right now) Raisel Iglesias will be returning from injury in the coming days.

The Mets had been taking on water before snatching victory from the jaws of yet another defeat on Thursday night against the Washington Nationals. After losing their three-game set to D.C., New York has now lost four of five to find itself two games back of Atlanta in the NL East race. Starting pitching has been a problem spot all year for the Mets, although the impending returns of Justin Verlander from injury and Max Scherzer from suspension should free the team of having to rely on the likes of Jose Butto and Joey Lucchesi.

Atlanta is currently a -130 favorite on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York checks in as +110 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Braves vs. Mets

Pitchers: Max Fried vs. David Peterson

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Mets local broadcast: PIX11

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Braves -130, Mets +110

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.