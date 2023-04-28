Phillies vs. Astros: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host game one of a World Series rematch on Friday between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.40 ERA) will look to get back on track for the Phils against Astros ace Framber Valdez (2-2, 2.25).

It’s been an up-and-down start for the defending NL champs, who are finally back to .500 after five wins in their last six games. The offense has been hamstrung by injuries to Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Darick Hall, although breakouts from Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh as well as Nick Castellanos’ resurgence have helped of late. The real problem has been starting pitching, as Nola and Zack Wheeler simply haven’t lived up to their ace billing yet.

Houston is dealing with its own fair share of injuries, as the absences of Jose Altuve (thumb), Yordan Alvarez (neck) and Chas McCormick (back) have thinned a once-fearsome lineup. The Astros still have as much starting pitching depth as anyone though, with rookie sensation Hunter Brown joining Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia.

The Astros are -145 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Phillies check in as +125 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Phillies vs. Astros

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: N/A

Astros local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Astros -145, Phillies +125

To watch Friday’s Phillies-Astros matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.