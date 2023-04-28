Cardinals vs. Dodgers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Jack Flaherty (2-2, 3.29 ERA) takes the mound for the Redbirds while Dustin May (2-1, 3.07) goes for L.A.

The Cardinals finally got back in the win column on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, but it’s been a rough April for what many considered to be the favorite in the NL Central. St. Louis boasts one of the deepest lineups in the league on paper, but the offense has struggled recently while the rotation is in desperate need of Adam Wainwright’s return (and then some) as Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas and Jake Woodford have all been hit hard.

A recent spate of players on the paternity list left the Dodgers short-handed for their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and now L.A. finds itself at .500 in a crowded NL West. Tony Gonsolin’s return will help fill out a very thing starting rotation, while the lineup alternates between star-level production and some truly gaping holes. For the first time in a long time, this is a vulnerable Dodgers squad.

Los Angeles is currently a -130 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cardinals are narrow +110 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Dustin May

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: N/A

Dodgers local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -130, Cardinals +110

