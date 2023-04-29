Braves vs. Mets: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets with first pitch for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citi Field in Queens, New York. The Braves will send Spencer Strider (3-0, 1.80 ERA) to the mound looking for their second win in a row over their NL East rivals, while the Mets counter with Tylor Megill (3-1, 3.96).

Atlanta stretched its division lead to three games in a rain-shortened series-opener on Friday night, with Max Fried spinning five dominant innings to pick up the win. Fried, Strider, Bryce Elder and Charlie Morton give the Braves a formidable starting rotation, and while the bullpen has been an adventure without Raisel Iglesias, this team is as deep and dangerous as anyone — especially with Michael Harris II’s recent return from the IL.

The Mets have now lost five of six, including losing a series at home to the lowly Washington Nationals. The injury-ravaged rotation continues to struggle, as David Peterson was knocked around again on Friday night while Megill tries to avoid the same fate on Saturday. On the plus side, though, Justin Verlander should be making his New York debut very soon.

The Braves are currently -170 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Mets are +145 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Braves vs. Mets

Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Tylor Megill

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: N/A

Mets local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Braves -170, Mets +145

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.