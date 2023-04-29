Cubs vs. Marlins: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins, with first pitch for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at loanDepot Park in Miami. Edward Cabrera (1-2, 4.91 ERA) will go for the home team, while Caleb Kilian will make his first start of the season for Chicago.

Chicago stranded a boatload of runners en route to a frustrating 3-2 loss in the series opener on Friday, falling to 14-11 and third in the NL Central. A potent middle of the lineup has hit a rough patch recently, which the team can ill afford considering the lack of starting pitching depth behind Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele.

Somehow, the Marlins just keep doing it. Despite one of the league’s weakest offenses, the win last night keeps Miami above .500 at 14-13. The Fish will need their starting pitching to shine to have any chance to contend for a Wild Card spot, which means Jesus Luzardo and Cabrera need to find more consistency.

Miami is currently a -125 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cubs are narrow +105 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Cubs vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Caleb Kilian vs. Edward Cabrera

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: N/A

Marlins local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Marlins -125, Cubs +105

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.