Giants vs. Padres: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Saturday’s historic matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres, with first pitch from Mexico City set for 6:05 p.m. ET. It marks the first regular-season Major League game ever held in the Mexican capital, taking place at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú. It will also air on NBC Sports Bay Area in the Giants market and on Bally Sports San Diego in the Padres market. Sean Manaea (0-1, 6.61 ERA) will start for the Giants while Joe Musgrove (1-0, 5.40) makes his second start of the year for the Padres,

The Giants are mired in fourth place in the NL West at 11-14, and it’s not hard to figure out why: Despite a surprisingly solid offense and a rotation that ranks in the top five in ERA in all of baseball, the team has been thwarted by one of the most flammable bullpens in the game. There aren’t many answers outside of Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers, which could spell trouble at extreme elevation this weekend.

San Diego is just 4-3 since the Fernando Tatis Jr.’s long-awaited return to the lineup, as the superstar knocks off the rust and the rest of a lineup not short on star power continues to struggle. Musgrove’s return from injury should help bolster a rotation that has more question marks than you’d expect behind Yu Darvish.

The Padres are currently -180 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Giants are +155 underdogs. With the game played over 7,000 feet above sea level in a park with some pretty small outfield dimensions, the run total is set at an eye-popping 15.5.

Giants vs. Padres

Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Joe Musgrove

First pitch: 6:05 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Padres -180, Giants +155

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.