Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Dodgers on Monday, April 3

The Colorado Rockies will head to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a quick, two-game series starting on Monday, April 3. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET with Ryan Feltner and Michael Grove listed as the pitchers for the Rockies and Dodgers respectively.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are listed as -210 moneyline favorites. The over/under is 8.5 runs.

Rockies-Dodgers picks: Monday, April 3

Injury report

Colorado Rockies

Out: OF Randal Grichuk, RP Daniel Bard

Los Angeles Dodgers

Out: SS Gavin Lux, RP Daniel Hudson

Starting pitchers

Ryan Feltner of the Rockies holds a career 6.16 ERA across 21 starts and 103.2 innings over the last two years. You could argue that his hitter-friendly home ballpark in Colorado doesn’t help those numbers, but Feltner’s 5.73 ERA on the road isn’t much better. However, the right-handed tosser was decent across 9.2 innings against the Dodgers last season, allowing seven hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts.

Michael Grove is a 26-year-old righty looking to take advantage of his opportunity in the Dodgers’ rotation. Last year was a mixed-bag for him, holding a 4.60 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 24 strikeouts across 29.1 innings in the big leagues. With other LA starters Tony Gonsolin and Ryan Pepiot injured to begin the season, Grove is in line to make multiple starts in the majors.

Over/Under pick

The over is ripe for the picking here. The Dodgers have scored eight or more runs in two of four games so far, and this lineup is more than capable of keeping the scoreboard operator busy against a subpar pitcher like Feltner. On the other side, Grove is hardly a sure-thing. This game has a 6-4 or 7-3 final written all over it.

Pick: Over 8.5 runs (-105)

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers have -210 odds on the moneyline. That’s a pretty penny for a pitcher like Grove. However, Los Angeles is miles ahead of the Rockies in every other category. You could argue the Dodgers have one of the best lineups and bullpen units in MLB. The Rockies, on the other hand, are bottom-five in both categories. Look for Los Angeles to out-swing its way to a home victory.

Pick: Dodgers (-210)