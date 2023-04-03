 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB suspends Anthony Rendon five games for incident with fan

Angels 3B will be suspended most of the week pending an appeal.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels fist bumps coaches and teammates during the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Suzanna Mitchell/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels 3B Anthony Rendon was suspended five games for an incident involving a fan last week. It is unclear if Rendon will appeal the suspension at this point. If he chooses to appeal, he’ll be eligible to play in games until a ruling. If he denies the appeal, Rendon would begin serving the suspension Monday as the Angels begin a series against the Seattle Mariners.

The incident with a fan took place on Opening Day last Thursday, when Rendon got into an argument heading to the clubhouse. He reportedly said a few curse words at the fan and ended up grabbing/taking a swipe at the fan.

Rendon sat out of Sunday’s win over the Oakland Athletics due to an injury after being considered day-to-day. The Halos could have Rendon serve the suspension and avoid an appeal to further rest up. Gio Urshela stepped in and started at third base in place of Rendon on Sunday.

More From DraftKings Nation