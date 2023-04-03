MLB suspends Anthony Rendon five games for incident with fan

Los Angeles Angels 3B Anthony Rendon was suspended five games for an incident involving a fan last week. It is unclear if Rendon will appeal the suspension at this point. If he chooses to appeal, he’ll be eligible to play in games until a ruling. If he denies the appeal, Rendon would begin serving the suspension Monday as the Angels begin a series against the Seattle Mariners.

The incident with a fan took place on Opening Day last Thursday, when Rendon got into an argument heading to the clubhouse. He reportedly said a few curse words at the fan and ended up grabbing/taking a swipe at the fan.

Rendon sat out of Sunday’s win over the Oakland Athletics due to an injury after being considered day-to-day. The Halos could have Rendon serve the suspension and avoid an appeal to further rest up. Gio Urshela stepped in and started at third base in place of Rendon on Sunday.