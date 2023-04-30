 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Sunday, April 30: Julio Rodriguez (back) out for Mariners

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Sunday, April 30th.

By Chris Landers Updated
Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners runs to the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Rain has already banged one game on the MLB schedule for Sunday, April 30, as the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were forced to postpone again. There are still a whole slew of Sunday matinees to monitor, though, as fans and fantasy baseball managers alike sweat out injury situations regarding Aaron Judge, Julio Rodriguez and more. Our daily MLB lineup report will give you all the latest on who’s in and who’s out.

MLB starting lineups: Sunday, April 30th

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins, 12:05 p.m. ET

Edwin Rios will get a start at DH as Eric Hosmer plays first and Trey Mancini sits:

Garrett Cooper returns to the lineup while Jon Berti starts at short and Garrett Hampson shifts from the outfield out to right. Avisail Garcia sits while Jazz Chisholm drops to sixth in the order against a lefty.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox. 1:35 p.m. ET

Cam Gallagher will spell Mike Zunino behind the dish while Gabriel Arias plays third, Jose Ramirez serves as the DH and Josh Naylor sits against tough lefty Chris Sale.

Rob Refsnyder starts and bats third with a lefty on the mound, while Masataka Yoshida serves as the DH, Christian Arroyo plays short and Enrique Hernandez sits.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals, 1:35 p.m. ET

Andrew McCutchen gets a day off as Bryan Reynolds will serve as the DH and Miguel Andujar plays right and bats third against Josiah Gray. Ji-Hwan Bae is back in center field.

Keibert Ruiz moves up to third in the order while Luis Garcia hits second for the Nats as Stone Garrett sits.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m. ET

Julio Rodriguez sits after being removed Saturday due to back tightness, while Taylor Trammell fills in as the third outfielder and Tommy La Stella will DH.

Danny Jansen will serve as the DH with Alejandro Kirk catching while Santiago Espinal returns to the lineup at second base and Whit Merrifield gets a start in left.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:40 p.m. ET

We finally have a Kyle Stowers sighting, as he’ll make just his second start of the season for the O’s in right field while Ryan O’Hearn serves as the DH and Ramon Urias and Joey Ortiz sit in favor of Adam Frazier and Gunnar Henderson.

Zack McKinstry once again leads off while Andy Ibanez starts at third and Nick Maton serves as the DH with Kerry Carpenter on the IL.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET

Edward Olivares gets another start in left and Hunter Dozier gets a start at third while Franmil Reyes will DH, Jackie Bradley Jr. plays center and Matt Duffy will man second. Michael Massey and Nicky Lopez both sit.

The top six is about the same for Minnesota, while Nick Gordon starts in center and Willi Castro will play third.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

Wander Franco and Yandy Diaz both get a day off while Taylor Walls starts at short, Luke Raley plays first, Josh Lowe plays right and Harold Ramirez serves as the DH.

Whether because of his alleged hamstring injury or being pulled for failing to run out a grounder yesterday, Luis Robert will sit for the White Sox, as Adam Haseley is set to play center and lead off. He’ll be flanked by Gavin Sheets and Oscar Colas while Yasmani Grandal catches.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET

Zach Neto hits leadoff again as Taylor Ward gets a day off while Matt Thaiss catches and Jake Lamb gets the start at first base.

Mike Brosseau will lead off with a lefty on the mound while Brian Anderson hits cleanup, Luke Voit gets a start at DH, Owen Miller plays second and Blake Perkins starts in left.

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers, 2:35 p.m. ET

Things have officially gotten ugly for the Yankees lineup, as Aaron Judge sits again and Jake Bauers is out after injuring his knee in his debut on Saturday. Aaron Hicks will start in left, Isiah Kiner-Falefa in center and Oswaldo Cabrera in right, while Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza hit one-two in the order.

Travis Jankowski sits against a lefty while Robbie Grossman bats second, Bubba Thompson takes left and Ezequiel Duran continues to start at short.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET

Corbin Carroll sits after his nasty collision in the outfield last night, while Lourdes Gurriel Jr. plays left, Emmanuel Rivera mans first and Evan Longoria spells Josh Rojas at third.

No Kris Bryant or Brenton Doyle for the Rockies, as Charlie Blackmon, Jurickson Profar and Randal Grichuk will handle outfield duties while Mike Moustakas serves as the DH.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres, 4:05 p.m. ET

Thairo Estrada slides to short with Brandon Crawford out while Joey Bart catches and Brett Wisely plays second.

Nelson Cruz DHs again today while Matt Carpenter gets a rare start at first, Jake Cronenworth takes second and Ha-seong Kim sits.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m. ET

It’s a rough getaway day lineup for Cincy, as Jake Fraley, TJ Friedl and Jonathan India all sit while Kevin Newman starts at second and Stuart Fairchild, Nick Senzel and Henry Ramos comprise the outfield.

Oakland will stack righties against lefty Nick Lodolo, with Esteury Ruiz, Ramon Laureano, Brent Rooker and Jesus Aguilar comprising the top four while Carlos Perez gets another start at catcher and Jordan Diaz plays second.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET

Brendan Donovan gets a start at first as Paul Goldschmidt will DH and Nolan Gorman gets a start at second base. Dylan Carlson takes over for Tyler O’Neill in center.

Jason Heyward and David Peralta get starts in the outfield while Will Smith returns to catching duty and Chris Taylor starts again at short.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

