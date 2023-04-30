MLB lineups for Sunday, April 30: Julio Rodriguez (back) out for Mariners

Rain has already banged one game on the MLB schedule for Sunday, April 30, as the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were forced to postpone again. There are still a whole slew of Sunday matinees to monitor, though, as fans and fantasy baseball managers alike sweat out injury situations regarding Aaron Judge, Julio Rodriguez and more. Our daily MLB lineup report will give you all the latest on who’s in and who’s out.

MLB starting lineups: Sunday, April 30th

Edwin Rios will get a start at DH as Eric Hosmer plays first and Trey Mancini sits:

Cubs lineup today vs. Marlins:



Hoerner 2B

Swanson SS

Happ LF

Suzuki RF

Bellinger CF

Wisdom 3B

Hosmer 1B

Ríos DH

Gomes C



Steele SP — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 30, 2023

Garrett Cooper returns to the lineup while Jon Berti starts at short and Garrett Hampson shifts from the outfield out to right. Avisail Garcia sits while Jazz Chisholm drops to sixth in the order against a lefty.

G29/162 #marlins lineup



- Coop plays 1st, hits 2nd



- Jazz hits 6th



- DLC hits 8th



- Hampson in right pic.twitter.com/qz8nA109MI — Louis Addeo-Weiss (@addeo_louis00) April 30, 2023

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox. 1:35 p.m. ET

Cam Gallagher will spell Mike Zunino behind the dish while Gabriel Arias plays third, Jose Ramirez serves as the DH and Josh Naylor sits against tough lefty Chris Sale.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup:

1. Steven Kwan (L) LF

2. Amed Rosario (R) SS

3. Jose Ramirez (S) DH

4. Josh Bell (S) 1B

5. Oscar Gonzalez (R) RF

6. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

7. Myles Straw (R) CF

8. Gabriel Arias (R) 3B

9. Cam Gallagher (R) C — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 30, 2023

Rob Refsnyder starts and bats third with a lefty on the mound, while Masataka Yoshida serves as the DH, Christian Arroyo plays short and Enrique Hernandez sits.

Today’s lineup for Guardians @ Red Sox:



1. Verdugo RF

2. Turner 1B

3. Refsnyder LF

4. Devers 3B

5. Yoshida DH

6. Arroyo SS

7. Wong C

8. Duran CF

9. Valdez 2B



Chris Sale gets the start. 1:35 first pitch. pic.twitter.com/UNfXOrCxCd — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 30, 2023

Andrew McCutchen gets a day off as Bryan Reynolds will serve as the DH and Miguel Andujar plays right and bats third against Josiah Gray. Ji-Hwan Bae is back in center field.

Keibert Ruiz moves up to third in the order while Luis Garcia hits second for the Nats as Stone Garrett sits.

Josiah Gray has pitched to a 1.59 ERA in his last 4 starts.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/Rn6PwwS4gz — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 30, 2023

Julio Rodriguez sits after being removed Saturday due to back tightness, while Taylor Trammell fills in as the third outfielder and Tommy La Stella will DH.

Last one in pic.twitter.com/wjHh0HYXp0 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 30, 2023

Danny Jansen will serve as the DH with Alejandro Kirk catching while Santiago Espinal returns to the lineup at second base and Whit Merrifield gets a start in left.

Looking for the homestand sWWWWWWeep #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/UsCVQFSsRC — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 30, 2023

We finally have a Kyle Stowers sighting, as he’ll make just his second start of the season for the O’s in right field while Ryan O’Hearn serves as the DH and Ramon Urias and Joey Ortiz sit in favor of Adam Frazier and Gunnar Henderson.

Kyle Stowers’ second start with the Orioles comes as their cleanup hitter in this lineup: pic.twitter.com/el5Wgk05uB — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) April 30, 2023

Zack McKinstry once again leads off while Andy Ibanez starts at third and Nick Maton serves as the DH with Kerry Carpenter on the IL.

Detroit Tigers Lineup:

1. Zach McKinstry (L) 2B

2. Riley Greene (L) CF

3. Javier Baez (R) SS

4. Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B

5. Nick Maton (L) DH

6. Akil Baddoo (L) LF

7. Matt Vierling (R) RF

8. Jake Rogers (R) C

9. Andy Ibanez (R) 3B — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 30, 2023

Edward Olivares gets another start in left and Hunter Dozier gets a start at third while Franmil Reyes will DH, Jackie Bradley Jr. plays center and Matt Duffy will man second. Michael Massey and Nicky Lopez both sit.

The #Royals lineup against Sonny Gray:

1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.

2. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino

3. C Salvador Perez

4. LF Edward Olivares

5. RF Nick Pratto

6. DH Franmil Reyes

7. 3B Hunter Dozier

8. CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

9. 2B Matt Duffy



P Brady Singer — Preston Farr (@preston_b_farr) April 30, 2023

The top six is about the same for Minnesota, while Nick Gordon starts in center and Willi Castro will play third.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the final game of the series against the Royals



1. Max Kepler RF

2. Jorge Polanco 2B

3. Carlos Correa SS

4. Byron Buxton DH

5. Trevor Larnach LF

6. Joey Gallo 1B

7. Nick Gordon CF

8. Willi Castro 3B

9. Christian Vásquez C



Sonny Gray P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) April 30, 2023

Wander Franco and Yandy Diaz both get a day off while Taylor Walls starts at short, Luke Raley plays first, Josh Lowe plays right and Harold Ramirez serves as the DH.

#Rays lineup for #WhiteSox series finale, with Diaz, as expected, getting a day off again. He’ll be available if needed off the bench. pic.twitter.com/o82QO03Qbc — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) April 30, 2023

Whether because of his alleged hamstring injury or being pulled for failing to run out a grounder yesterday, Luis Robert will sit for the White Sox, as Adam Haseley is set to play center and lead off. He’ll be flanked by Gavin Sheets and Oscar Colas while Yasmani Grandal catches.

Here’s todays #WhiteSox lineup vs the rays. SP4 is on the bump. pic.twitter.com/KVh4wcBJ7f — Father Sean (@sean_janko) April 30, 2023

Zach Neto hits leadoff again as Taylor Ward gets a day off while Matt Thaiss catches and Jake Lamb gets the start at first base.

L.A. Angels Lineup:

1. Zach Neto (R) SS

2. Mike Trout (R) CF

3. Shohei Ohtani (L) DH

4. Hunter Renfroe (R) RF

5. Brandon Drury (R) 2B

6. Matt Thaiss (L) C

7. Gio Urshela (R) 3B

8. Jake Lamb (L) 1B

9. Luis Rengifo (S) LF — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 30, 2023

Mike Brosseau will lead off with a lefty on the mound while Brian Anderson hits cleanup, Luke Voit gets a start at DH, Owen Miller plays second and Blake Perkins starts in left.

Milwaukee Brewers Lineup:

1. Mike Brosseau (R) 3B

2. Willy Adames (R) SS

3. William Contreras (R) C

4. Brian Anderson (R) RF

5. Rowdy Tellez (L) 1B

6. Luke Voit (R) DH

7. Owen Miller (R) 2B

8. Joey Wiemer (R) CF

9. Blake Perkins (S) LF — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 30, 2023

Things have officially gotten ugly for the Yankees lineup, as Aaron Judge sits again and Jake Bauers is out after injuring his knee in his debut on Saturday. Aaron Hicks will start in left, Isiah Kiner-Falefa in center and Oswaldo Cabrera in right, while Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza hit one-two in the order.

Travis Jankowski sits against a lefty while Robbie Grossman bats second, Bubba Thompson takes left and Ezequiel Duran continues to start at short.

Corbin Carroll sits after his nasty collision in the outfield last night, while Lourdes Gurriel Jr. plays left, Emmanuel Rivera mans first and Evan Longoria spells Josh Rojas at third.

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup:

1. Ketel Marte (S) 2B

2. Emmanuel Rivera (R) 1B

3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF

4. Christian Walker (R) DH

5. Evan Longoria (R) 3B

6. Pavin Smith (L) RF

7. Nick Ahmed (R) SS

8. Gabriel Moreno (R) C

9. Alek Thomas (L) CF — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 30, 2023

No Kris Bryant or Brenton Doyle for the Rockies, as Charlie Blackmon, Jurickson Profar and Randal Grichuk will handle outfield duties while Mike Moustakas serves as the DH.

Colorado Rockies Lineup:

1. Charlie Blackmon (L) RF

2. Jurickson Profar (S) LF

3. Ryan McMahon (L) 3B

4. C.J. Cron (R) 1B

5. Elias Diaz (R) C

6. Mike Moustakas (L) DH

7. Randal Grichuk (R) CF

8. Harold Castro (L) 2B

9. Ezequiel Tovar (R) SS — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 30, 2023

Thairo Estrada slides to short with Brandon Crawford out while Joey Bart catches and Brett Wisely plays second.

Giants vs Padres in Mexico City - how many runs today with this lineup:

LaMonte Wade - 1B

Thairo Estrada - SS

Joc Pederson - DH

Mitch Haniger - LF

Michael Conforto - RF

J.D. Davis - 3B

Mike Yastrzemski - CF

Joey Bart - C

Brett Wisely - 2B

Alex Cobb - P — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) April 30, 2023

Nelson Cruz DHs again today while Matt Carpenter gets a rare start at first, Jake Cronenworth takes second and Ha-seong Kim sits.

It’s a rough getaway day lineup for Cincy, as Jake Fraley, TJ Friedl and Jonathan India all sit while Kevin Newman starts at second and Stuart Fairchild, Nick Senzel and Henry Ramos comprise the outfield.

Oakland will stack righties against lefty Nick Lodolo, with Esteury Ruiz, Ramon Laureano, Brent Rooker and Jesus Aguilar comprising the top four while Carlos Perez gets another start at catcher and Jordan Diaz plays second.

Today's lineup vs. Cincinnati - April 30, 2023 at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/gIoOgyohtB — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 30, 2023

Brendan Donovan gets a start at first as Paul Goldschmidt will DH and Nolan Gorman gets a start at second base. Dylan Carlson takes over for Tyler O’Neill in center.

Starting nine for the road trip finale.#STLCards pic.twitter.com/Nc6hdH4AoB — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 30, 2023

Jason Heyward and David Peralta get starts in the outfield while Will Smith returns to catching duty and Chris Taylor starts again at short.

