MLB lineups for Sunday, April 30: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Sunday, April 30th.

By Chris Landers Updated
Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners runs to the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Rain has already banged one game on the MLB schedule for Sunday, April 30, as the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were forced to postpone again. There are still a whole slew of Sunday matinees to monitor, though, as fans and fantasy baseball managers alike sweat out injury situations regarding Aaron Judge, Julio Rodriguez and more. Our daily MLB lineup report will give you all the latest on who’s in and who’s out.

MLB starting lineups: Sunday, April 30th

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins, 12:05 p.m. ET

Edwin Rios will get a start at DH as Eric Hosmer plays first and Trey Mancini sits:

Garrett Cooper returns to the lineup while Jon Berti starts at short and Garrett Hampson shifts from the outfield out to right. Avisail Garcia sits while Jazz Chisholm drops to sixth in the order against a lefty.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox. 1:35 p.m. ET

Cam Gallagher will spell Mike Zunino behind the dish while Gabriel Arias plays third, Jose Ramirez serves as the DH and Josh Naylor sits against tough lefty Chris Sale.

Rob Refsnyder starts and bats third with a lefty on the mound, while Masataka Yoshida serves as the DH, Christian Arroyo plays short and Enrique Hernandez sits.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals, 1:35 p.m. ET

TBA

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m. ET

Mariners TBA

Danny Jansen will serve as the DH with Alejandro Kirk catching while Santiago Espinal returns to the lineup at second base and Whit Merrifield gets a start in left.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:40 p.m. ET

We finally have a Kyle Stowers sighting, as he’ll make just his second start of the season for the O’s in right field while Ryan O’Hearn serves as the DH and Ramon Urias and Joey Ortiz sit in favor of Adam Frazier and Gunnar Henderson.

Zack McKinstry once again leads off while Andy Ibanez starts at third and Nick Maton serves as the DH with Kerry Carpenter on the IL.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Angels vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers, 2:35 p.m. ET

TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET

TBA

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres, 4:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m. ET

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

