MLB lineups for Sunday, April 30: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

Rain has already banged one game on the MLB schedule for Sunday, April 30, as the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were forced to postpone again. There are still a whole slew of Sunday matinees to monitor, though, as fans and fantasy baseball managers alike sweat out injury situations regarding Aaron Judge, Julio Rodriguez and more. Our daily MLB lineup report will give you all the latest on who’s in and who’s out.

MLB starting lineups: Sunday, April 30th

Edwin Rios will get a start at DH as Eric Hosmer plays first and Trey Mancini sits:

Cubs lineup today vs. Marlins:



Hoerner 2B

Swanson SS

Happ LF

Suzuki RF

Bellinger CF

Wisdom 3B

Hosmer 1B

Ríos DH

Gomes C



Steele SP — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 30, 2023

Garrett Cooper returns to the lineup while Jon Berti starts at short and Garrett Hampson shifts from the outfield out to right. Avisail Garcia sits while Jazz Chisholm drops to sixth in the order against a lefty.

G29/162 #marlins lineup



- Coop plays 1st, hits 2nd



- Jazz hits 6th



- DLC hits 8th



- Hampson in right pic.twitter.com/qz8nA109MI — Louis Addeo-Weiss (@addeo_louis00) April 30, 2023

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox. 1:35 p.m. ET

Cam Gallagher will spell Mike Zunino behind the dish while Gabriel Arias plays third, Jose Ramirez serves as the DH and Josh Naylor sits against tough lefty Chris Sale.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup:

1. Steven Kwan (L) LF

2. Amed Rosario (R) SS

3. Jose Ramirez (S) DH

4. Josh Bell (S) 1B

5. Oscar Gonzalez (R) RF

6. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

7. Myles Straw (R) CF

8. Gabriel Arias (R) 3B

9. Cam Gallagher (R) C — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 30, 2023

Rob Refsnyder starts and bats third with a lefty on the mound, while Masataka Yoshida serves as the DH, Christian Arroyo plays short and Enrique Hernandez sits.

Today’s lineup for Guardians @ Red Sox:



1. Verdugo RF

2. Turner 1B

3. Refsnyder LF

4. Devers 3B

5. Yoshida DH

6. Arroyo SS

7. Wong C

8. Duran CF

9. Valdez 2B



Chris Sale gets the start. 1:35 first pitch. pic.twitter.com/UNfXOrCxCd — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 30, 2023

TBA

Mariners TBA

Danny Jansen will serve as the DH with Alejandro Kirk catching while Santiago Espinal returns to the lineup at second base and Whit Merrifield gets a start in left.

Looking for the homestand sWWWWWWeep #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/UsCVQFSsRC — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 30, 2023

We finally have a Kyle Stowers sighting, as he’ll make just his second start of the season for the O’s in right field while Ryan O’Hearn serves as the DH and Ramon Urias and Joey Ortiz sit in favor of Adam Frazier and Gunnar Henderson.

Kyle Stowers’ second start with the Orioles comes as their cleanup hitter in this lineup: pic.twitter.com/el5Wgk05uB — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) April 30, 2023

Zack McKinstry once again leads off while Andy Ibanez starts at third and Nick Maton serves as the DH with Kerry Carpenter on the IL.

Detroit Tigers Lineup:

1. Zach McKinstry (L) 2B

2. Riley Greene (L) CF

3. Javier Baez (R) SS

4. Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B

5. Nick Maton (L) DH

6. Akil Baddoo (L) LF

7. Matt Vierling (R) RF

8. Jake Rogers (R) C

9. Andy Ibanez (R) 3B — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 30, 2023

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA