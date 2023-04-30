MLB lineups for Sunday, April 30: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

Rain has already banged one game on the MLB schedule for Sunday, April 30, as the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were forced to postpone again. There are still a whole slew of Sunday matinees to monitor, though, as fans and fantasy baseball managers alike sweat out injury situations regarding Aaron Judge, Julio Rodriguez and more. Our daily MLB lineup report will give you all the latest on who’s in and who’s out.
MLB starting lineups: Sunday, April 30th
Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins, 12:05 p.m. ET
Edwin Rios will get a start at DH as Eric Hosmer plays first and Trey Mancini sits:
Cubs lineup today vs. Marlins:
Hoerner 2B
Swanson SS
Happ LF
Suzuki RF
Bellinger CF
Wisdom 3B
Hosmer 1B
Ríos DH
Gomes C
Steele SP
Garrett Cooper returns to the lineup while Jon Berti starts at short and Garrett Hampson shifts from the outfield out to right. Avisail Garcia sits while Jazz Chisholm drops to sixth in the order against a lefty.
G29/162 #marlins lineup
- Coop plays 1st, hits 2nd
- Jazz hits 6th
- DLC hits 8th
- Hampson in right
- Coop plays 1st, hits 2nd
- Jazz hits 6th
- DLC hits 8th
- Hampson in right pic.twitter.com/qz8nA109MI
Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox. 1:35 p.m. ET
Cam Gallagher will spell Mike Zunino behind the dish while Gabriel Arias plays third, Jose Ramirez serves as the DH and Josh Naylor sits against tough lefty Chris Sale.
Cleveland Guardians Lineup:— Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 30, 2023
1. Steven Kwan (L) LF
2. Amed Rosario (R) SS
3. Jose Ramirez (S) DH
4. Josh Bell (S) 1B
5. Oscar Gonzalez (R) RF
6. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B
7. Myles Straw (R) CF
8. Gabriel Arias (R) 3B
9. Cam Gallagher (R) C
Rob Refsnyder starts and bats third with a lefty on the mound, while Masataka Yoshida serves as the DH, Christian Arroyo plays short and Enrique Hernandez sits.
Today’s lineup for Guardians @ Red Sox:— Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 30, 2023
1. Verdugo RF
2. Turner 1B
3. Refsnyder LF
4. Devers 3B
5. Yoshida DH
6. Arroyo SS
7. Wong C
8. Duran CF
9. Valdez 2B
Chris Sale gets the start. 1:35 first pitch. pic.twitter.com/UNfXOrCxCd
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals, 1:35 p.m. ET
TBA
Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m. ET
Mariners TBA
Danny Jansen will serve as the DH with Alejandro Kirk catching while Santiago Espinal returns to the lineup at second base and Whit Merrifield gets a start in left.
Looking for the homestand sWWWWWWeep #NextLevel
Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:40 p.m. ET
We finally have a Kyle Stowers sighting, as he’ll make just his second start of the season for the O’s in right field while Ryan O’Hearn serves as the DH and Ramon Urias and Joey Ortiz sit in favor of Adam Frazier and Gunnar Henderson.
Kyle Stowers' second start with the Orioles comes as their cleanup hitter in this lineup:
Zack McKinstry once again leads off while Andy Ibanez starts at third and Nick Maton serves as the DH with Kerry Carpenter on the IL.
Detroit Tigers Lineup:— Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 30, 2023
1. Zach McKinstry (L) 2B
2. Riley Greene (L) CF
3. Javier Baez (R) SS
4. Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B
5. Nick Maton (L) DH
6. Akil Baddoo (L) LF
7. Matt Vierling (R) RF
8. Jake Rogers (R) C
9. Andy Ibanez (R) 3B
Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Los Angeles Angels vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET
TBA
New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers, 2:35 p.m. ET
TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET
TBA
San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres, 4:05 p.m. ET
TBA
Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m. ET
TBA
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET
TBA