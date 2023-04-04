Padres OF Fernando Tatis to begin rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently serving an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s PED policy in August 2022. He is eligible to return to the Padres ‘Major League club on April 20, but according to the terms of the suspension and return policy, Tatis is also allowed a 15-day rehab stint in the Minor Leagues prior to that date. He will begin that rehab assignment on Tuesday, April 4, with the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate in El Paso, per Jeff Sanders.

Historically, Tatis has played shortstop for the Padres but is expected to move to the outfield in 2023. With Tatis missing the entire 2022 season due to an injury and suspension, San Diego took advantage of veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts being a free agent and signed him to an 11-year deal. This created a logjam at short, so Tatis is now presumably destined for right field, DH or the occasional infield stint when Bogaerts or Manny Machado get a rest day. As of this writing, it hasn’t been reported what position Tatis will play for El Paso in his return.

Tatis hasn’t played since leading the league with 42 home runs in 2021. Despite missing the first few weeks of the regular season, Tatis still has the seventh-best odds to win the 2023 NL MVP Award at DraftKings Sportsbook.