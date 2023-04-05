April 5 game between the Cubs and the Reds has been postponed due to weather

The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds game on Wednesday, April 5 has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game was initially delayed from the scheduled 12:35 p.m. ET first pitch and eventually rescheduled for Friday, September 1. The teams will play a doubleheader.

Game 1 will be the rescheduled game from today and will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET. Game 2 will be the regularly scheduled game at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Chicago was scheduled to start Marcus Stroman, with Cincinnati countering with Hunter Greene. This game would have been the final of the three-game divisional series. The Cubs are also off on Thursday and will welcome the Texas Rangers to town for a three-game set starting on Friday. The Reds don’t have the extra off-day but will go on the road for a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies starting Thursday.

For Chicago, Stroman was gearing up to start on Wednesday, and the team won’t play again until Friday. They have time to name an official start; Justin Steele was expected to get the starting nod, but he could be pushed back in favor of Stroman. Cincinnati was expecting to have ace Hunter Greene on the bump, and he likely will start in place of Nick Lodolo on Thursday against Philadelphia.