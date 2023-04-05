Why aren’t the Orioles playing their home opener on Thursday?

With a roster loaded up with young talent, this promised to be among the most anticipated home openers in the history of Camden Yards — but unfortunately, Baltimore Orioles fans are going to have to wait an extra day. The team announced on Wednesday that Baltimore’s home opener against the New York Yankees has been pushed back a day, to Friday, April 7 at 3:05 p.m. ET, due to inclement weather forecasted in the area.

After consultation with MLB, tomorrow’s Home Opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has been postponed due to the forecast of severe inclement weather.



The game will be made up on Friday, April 7 at 3:05 p.m. ET. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 5, 2023

The Orioles’ starting pitching plans were already up in the air after Kyle Bradish had to leave his start against Texas on Tuesday early when he was struck in the foot by a line drive. Tyler Wells came on in long relief, and that opened the door for top prospect Grayson Rodriguez to make his long-awaited MLB debut on Wednesday. Both Dean Kremer and Cole Irvin could now be options to take the hill on Friday.

Clarke Schmidt was scheduled to go for New York on Thursday, and that might still be the plan now in order to give Nestor Cortes an extra day’s rest as he comes back from a hamstring injury that arose during Spring Training.