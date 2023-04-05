 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why aren’t the Twins playing their home opener on Thursday?

The Minnesota Twins have postponed their scheduled home opener against the Houston Astros to Friday, April 7 due to inclement weather.

By Chris Landers Updated
A general view of the Target Field celebration sign during a game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox on September 29, 2022 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Minneapolis in April is always a tricky proposition, and sure enough, Mother Nature has come for the Minnesota Twins’ home opener. The team announced that they’ve pushed back their first game at Target Field in 2023 against the Houston Astros due to weather forecasts that call for snow and cold temperatures on Thursday, April 6.

The game has been rescheduled for Friday, April 7, which was originally held open as an off day. First pitch is slated for 4:10 p.m. ET.

The advanced notice means that not too much changes in regards to the teams’ pitching plans. Sonny Gray and Jose Urquidy are still scheduled to pitch for the Twins and Astros, respectively, and games two and three of the series will take place on Saturday and Sunday — unless the weather gets in the way again.

More From DraftKings Nation