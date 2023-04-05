Why aren’t the Twins playing their home opener on Thursday?

Minneapolis in April is always a tricky proposition, and sure enough, Mother Nature has come for the Minnesota Twins’ home opener. The team announced that they’ve pushed back their first game at Target Field in 2023 against the Houston Astros due to weather forecasts that call for snow and cold temperatures on Thursday, April 6.

The game has been rescheduled for Friday, April 7, which was originally held open as an off day. First pitch is slated for 4:10 p.m. ET.

Our Home Opener game has been postponed to Friday



Breakfast on the Plaza will go from 6 to 9am, gates open at 1pm, and first pitch at 3:10pm.



Tickets will automatically be transferred to Friday’s rescheduled game.



More info: https://t.co/geFjt2TgU4 pic.twitter.com/2368BaYKiZ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 4, 2023

The advanced notice means that not too much changes in regards to the teams’ pitching plans. Sonny Gray and Jose Urquidy are still scheduled to pitch for the Twins and Astros, respectively, and games two and three of the series will take place on Saturday and Sunday — unless the weather gets in the way again.