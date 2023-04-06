Why aren’t the Phillies playing their home opener today?

Inclement weather has swept over much of the East Coast on Thursday, wreaking havoc on a number of MLB teams’ home openers for the 2023 season. The next shoe to drop: The Phillies have postponed their game against the Reds at Citizens Bank Park back to Friday, April 7th, with a first pitch time of 3:05 p.m. ET.

Phillies Opening Day presented by Nemours Children's Health vs. the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed and rescheduled to Friday, April 7, at 3:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/fnMOGtZJIM — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 5, 2023

Because Friday was left open specifically in case of a postponement, not much changes for either team from a roster perspective — Hunter Greene is still slated to take the mound for the Reds against Phillies righty Zack Wheeler.