Filed under:

Why aren’t the Phillies playing their home opener today?

The Philadelphia Phillies have postponed their scheduled home opener against the Cincinnati Reds to Friday, April 7 due to inclement weather.

By Chris Landers
A massive new videoboard is displayed during an event to highlight what is new for the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies season at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, April 3, 2023. CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK

Inclement weather has swept over much of the East Coast on Thursday, wreaking havoc on a number of MLB teams’ home openers for the 2023 season. The next shoe to drop: The Phillies have postponed their game against the Reds at Citizens Bank Park back to Friday, April 7th, with a first pitch time of 3:05 p.m. ET.

Because Friday was left open specifically in case of a postponement, not much changes for either team from a roster perspective — Hunter Greene is still slated to take the mound for the Reds against Phillies righty Zack Wheeler.

