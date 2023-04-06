Why aren’t the Mets playing their home opener today?

Another East Coast team trying to play its home opener of the 2023 MLB season on Thursday, another weather-related postponement. This time it’s the New York Mets who have decided to push their game at Citi Field against the Miami Marlins back to Friday, April 7th. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Tomorrow’s scheduled Opening Day game against Miami has been postponed due to forecasted rain. It will be made up on, Friday, April 7 at 1:10 p.m.https://t.co/ivPpdrjU3h — New York Mets (@Mets) April 5, 2023

Teams left that Friday open in case of weather like this, so it’s easy enough to just push the game back a day with minimal disruption — Edward Cabrera is still slated to pitch for the Marlins against Tylor Megill for the Mets.