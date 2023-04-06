 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why aren’t the Mets playing their home opener today?

The New York Mets have postponed their scheduled home opener against the Miami Marlins to Friday, April 7 due to inclement weather.

By Chris Landers
A general view of the Tom Seaver statue during the game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in New York, New York. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Another East Coast team trying to play its home opener of the 2023 MLB season on Thursday, another weather-related postponement. This time it’s the New York Mets who have decided to push their game at Citi Field against the Miami Marlins back to Friday, April 7th. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Teams left that Friday open in case of weather like this, so it’s easy enough to just push the game back a day with minimal disruption — Edward Cabrera is still slated to pitch for the Marlins against Tylor Megill for the Mets.

