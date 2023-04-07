Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Braves on Friday, April 7th

After playing an extra-innings thriller on Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres are back at Truist Park on Friday, April 7th for the second game of a four-game set between National League contenders. Nick Martinez (0-1, 5.14 ERA) gets the start for the Friars, while Jared Shuster (0-1, 7.71 ERA) has been recalled to make the second start of his MLB career for the Braves. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET.

The Braves are -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Padres at +105 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Padres-Braves picks: Friday, April 7th

Injury report

Padres

Out: SP Joe Musgrove (fractured big toe), OF Adan Engel (left hamstring strain), RP Drew Pomeranz (flexor tendon surgery), RP Robert Suarez (right elbow inflammation)

Braves

Day to day: Michael Harris II (back)

Out: SP Max Fried (strained left hamstring), SP Michael Soroka (right hamstring tightness)

Starting pitchers

Nick Martinez vs. Jared Shuster

Martinez took the loss in his first start of the 2023 season, going seven innings but surrendering four runs on six hits and two walks against the Colorado Rockies. He struggled in one previous start against the Braves.

Shuster, a former first-round pick, got a rude introduction to the Major Leagues, walking five and allowing four runs in 4.2 innings in his first career MLB start against the Washington Nationals.

Over/Under pick

This is a pretty big number, but these are also two high-powered offenses facing two pedestrian starters. Martinez is solid, but the Braves are a buzzsaw right now, and what we saw from Shuster in his debut doesn’t offer a lot of confidence that he can navigate Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Co. — plus, last night’s game means both teams will be dealing with depleted bullpens.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

It’s just awfully hard to trust Shuster right now after he was roughed up by a bad Nationals team. The Padres are a big step up in competition, and while the Braves can score with anyone, Martinez has proven himself to be at least an average big-league arm.

Pick: Padres