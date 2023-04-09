MLB lineups for Sunday, April 9th: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

There is a loaded baseball slate for Sunday, April 9. Every team will be in action as most are wrapping up their weekend series. With several injuries happening on Saturday around the league, we could see teams using new lineups on Sunday. With that in mind, here are all of the announced lineups for the day’s games. We will continue to add to this as lineups release throughout the day.
MLB starting lineups: Sunday, April 9th
Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Chris Overton will take the mound for the Reds. The order seems pretty set from what we have seen from Cincinnati. If Wil Myers doesn’t turn things around when Joey Votto returns, he could be relegated to the bench with how well Jake Fraley and Jason Vosler have been playing.
Easter Sunday baseball in Philly.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 9, 2023
The Phillies will start Taijuan Walker on Sunday. No surprises in the lineup with Turner, Schwarber, Realmuto and Castellanos at the top of the order.
Let's wrap this thing up. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 9, 2023
Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET
Kutter Crawford will pitch for the Red Sox. Despite both having four home runs already this season, Rafael Devers still slots in hitting second with Adam Duvall in the five-hole.
Today’s lineup for Red Sox @ Tigers:— Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 9, 2023
1. Refsnyder LF
2. Devers 3B
3. Turner DH
4. Verdugo RF
5. Duvall CF
6. Arroyo 2B
7. K. Hernández SS
8. Casas 1B
9. Wong C
The southpaw Matthew Boyd will start on Sunday. Akil Baddoo is back in the leadoff position after getting called up once Austin Meadows went to the IL on Saturday.
Sunday starters. pic.twitter.com/F6bpRkgHTD— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 9, 2023
Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET
James Kaprielian takes the mound for the A’s on Sunday. Peterson vaults up the lineup and is hitting second on Sunday after batting eighth on Saturday. Notably missing from the batting order is first baseman Seth Brown who will get the day off, barring a favorable pinch-hitting situation.
Get up for egg day pic.twitter.com/Nnh6SjipTm— Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 9, 2023
The undefeated Rays see a slight shift in their batting order with Saturday’s leadoff man Yandy Diaz getting the day off. Despite hitting .083 to this point of the season, Christian Bethancourt will bat ninth and catch, giving Francisco Mejia the day off.
Lineup for 8-0 #Rays vs. #Athletics: pic.twitter.com/OtfvNnDKl7— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 9, 2023
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:35 p.m. ET
The left-handed Nestor Cortes will get the start for the Yankees. Trevino is back in the lineup after getting the day off on Saturday. Aaron Hicks gets the off day with Franchy Cordero manning right field and batting eighth.
Series Finale Comin’ Up. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/uER2aObzbm— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 9, 2023
After being activated off the 10-day IL, James McCann will start at catcher and bat ninth. Don’t worry, Orioles fans, Adley Rutschman is still in the lineup as the DH and is batting second.
Our Kids' Opening Day lineup! pic.twitter.com/5PpPCc3vjQ— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 9, 2023
Chicago White Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m. ET
Michael Kopech will look to rebound on the mound after getting knocked around to begin the year. Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal gets the day off as Oscar Colas shifts from right to center. Seby Zavala takes over as the catcher, while Romy Gonzalez starts in right field.
Series finale in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/9T5RNGrTEy— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2023
Veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen had three base hits and is rewarded with an off day on Sunday. Jason Delay gets an off day as Tyler Heineman is back in at catcher.
The series finale.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 9, 2023
AT&T SportsNet
Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets, 1:40 p.m. ET
Jorge Soler gets an off day, and Garrett Cooper is moved to DH. Yuri Gurriel is back in the lineup and manning first base. Braxton Garrett will be on the mound for Miami.
Last one in NYC.— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 9, 2023
Nimmo will be off on Sunday as Tommy Pham takes over center field. Top prospect Francisco Alvarez will catch and bat eighth for the Mets.
Sunday funday. #LGM— New York Mets (@Mets) April 9, 2023
Seattle Mariners vs. Clevland Guardians, 1:40 p.m. ET
AJ Pollock is back in the lineup after getting an off day on Saturday. George Kirby will be on the mound for Seattle.
Going for the sweep. #SeaUsRIse pic.twitter.com/uK4twrYoNl— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 9, 2023
Plesac was rocked in his first outing and will look to bounce back on Sunday. Cam Gallagher will take over as catcher while Mike Zunino gets a rest day.
Good morning.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/sGnNKL5PnY— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 9, 2023
Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET
The Houston lineup looks largely similar to how it did on Saturday. Yainer Diaz takes over behind the plate as Martin Maldonado gets a rest day.
Diaz behind the plate.— Houston Astros (@astros) April 9, 2023
Trevor Larnach is back toward the top of the Twins lineup on Sunday. Carlos Correa gets the day off as Kyle Farmer takes over at shortstop. Christian Vazquez is also resting as Ryan Jeffers slots in behind the plate and will bat eighth.
Let’s keep it rolling in the series finale.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/AzVirT0eec— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 9, 2023
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET
Despite having two hits on Saturday, Tommy Edman goes from the leadoff spot to the nine-hole on Sunday. Alec Burleson will bat second and play left field, giving Dylan Carlson an off day. Willson Contreras will also rest as Andrew Knizer takes over behind the plate.
Time to win the series! pic.twitter.com/rVjSpoh2Ka— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 9, 2023
Jesse Winker is back in the lineup against the right-handed Jake Woodford and will DH. Rowdy Tellez takes over at first, with William Contreras catching. Brice Turang was a defensive replacement on Saturday but will start at second base on Sunday.
Nothing better than Sunday afternoon baseball!— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 9, 2023
Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET
Finale from Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/h7zpN0a9Y5— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 9, 2023
Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET
Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. ET
San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
