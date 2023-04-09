MLB lineups for Sunday, April 9th: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

There is a loaded baseball slate for Sunday, April 9. Every team will be in action as most are wrapping up their weekend series. With several injuries happening on Saturday around the league, we could see teams using new lineups on Sunday. With that in mind, here are all of the announced lineups for the day’s games. We will continue to add to this as lineups release throughout the day.

MLB starting lineups: Sunday, April 9th

Chris Overton will take the mound for the Reds. The order seems pretty set from what we have seen from Cincinnati. If Wil Myers doesn’t turn things around when Joey Votto returns, he could be relegated to the bench with how well Jake Fraley and Jason Vosler have been playing.

Easter Sunday baseball in Philly.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/3Cs3PwZeMt — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 9, 2023

The Phillies will start Taijuan Walker on Sunday. No surprises in the lineup with Turner, Schwarber, Realmuto and Castellanos at the top of the order.

Kutter Crawford will pitch for the Red Sox. Despite both having four home runs already this season, Rafael Devers still slots in hitting second with Adam Duvall in the five-hole.

Today’s lineup for Red Sox @ Tigers:



1. Refsnyder LF

2. Devers 3B

3. Turner DH

4. Verdugo RF

5. Duvall CF

6. Arroyo 2B

7. K. Hernández SS

8. Casas 1B

9. Wong C



Kutter Crawford makes his second start of the season. 1:10 first pitch. pic.twitter.com/ltlT93VkWa — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 9, 2023

The southpaw Matthew Boyd will start on Sunday. Akil Baddoo is back in the leadoff position after getting called up once Austin Meadows went to the IL on Saturday.

James Kaprielian takes the mound for the A’s on Sunday. Peterson vaults up the lineup and is hitting second on Sunday after batting eighth on Saturday. Notably missing from the batting order is first baseman Seth Brown who will get the day off, barring a favorable pinch-hitting situation.

Get up for egg day pic.twitter.com/Nnh6SjipTm — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 9, 2023

The undefeated Rays see a slight shift in their batting order with Saturday’s leadoff man Yandy Diaz getting the day off. Despite hitting .083 to this point of the season, Christian Bethancourt will bat ninth and catch, giving Francisco Mejia the day off.

The left-handed Nestor Cortes will get the start for the Yankees. Trevino is back in the lineup after getting the day off on Saturday. Aaron Hicks gets the off day with Franchy Cordero manning right field and batting eighth.

After being activated off the 10-day IL, James McCann will start at catcher and bat ninth. Don’t worry, Orioles fans, Adley Rutschman is still in the lineup as the DH and is batting second.

Our Kids' Opening Day lineup! pic.twitter.com/5PpPCc3vjQ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 9, 2023

Michael Kopech will look to rebound on the mound after getting knocked around to begin the year. Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal gets the day off as Oscar Colas shifts from right to center. Seby Zavala takes over as the catcher, while Romy Gonzalez starts in right field.

Series finale in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/9T5RNGrTEy — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2023

Veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen had three base hits and is rewarded with an off day on Sunday. Jason Delay gets an off day as Tyler Heineman is back in at catcher.

The series finale.



AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet
93.7 The Fan | The PRN#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/fwkYUctngp — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 9, 2023

Jorge Soler gets an off day, and Garrett Cooper is moved to DH. Yuri Gurriel is back in the lineup and manning first base. Braxton Garrett will be on the mound for Miami.

Nimmo will be off on Sunday as Tommy Pham takes over center field. Top prospect Francisco Alvarez will catch and bat eighth for the Mets.

Seattle Mariners vs. Clevland Guardians, 1:40 p.m. ET

AJ Pollock is back in the lineup after getting an off day on Saturday. George Kirby will be on the mound for Seattle.

Plesac was rocked in his first outing and will look to bounce back on Sunday. Cam Gallagher will take over as catcher while Mike Zunino gets a rest day.

The Houston lineup looks largely similar to how it did on Saturday. Yainer Diaz takes over behind the plate as Martin Maldonado gets a rest day.

Trevor Larnach is back toward the top of the Twins lineup on Sunday. Carlos Correa gets the day off as Kyle Farmer takes over at shortstop. Christian Vazquez is also resting as Ryan Jeffers slots in behind the plate and will bat eighth.

Let's keep it rolling in the series finale.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/AzVirT0eec — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 9, 2023

Despite having two hits on Saturday, Tommy Edman goes from the leadoff spot to the nine-hole on Sunday. Alec Burleson will bat second and play left field, giving Dylan Carlson an off day. Willson Contreras will also rest as Andrew Knizer takes over behind the plate.

Time to win the series! pic.twitter.com/rVjSpoh2Ka — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 9, 2023

Jesse Winker is back in the lineup against the right-handed Jake Woodford and will DH. Rowdy Tellez takes over at first, with William Contreras catching. Brice Turang was a defensive replacement on Saturday but will start at second base on Sunday.

