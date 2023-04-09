Padres vs. Braves: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Seth Lugo (1-0, 1.29 ERA) will get the start for San Diego, while the rookie Dylan Dodd (1-0, 1.80 ERA) makes his second career start for Atlanta.

The Padres have won two of the three games in this series. They took the 4-1 victory on Saturday thanks to Juan Soto hitting a solo home run in the third inning. San Diego played small ball for two other runs and benefitted from the veteran Michael Wacha striking out 10 and allowing only two hits in six innings.

The Braves came into this series on a three-game win streak but have dropped the last two games. The injuries are starting to mount as catcher Travis d’Arnaud is on the seven-day IL, and outfielder Michael Harris is sidelined with a back injury. Atlanta will look to tie the series up on Sunday to avoid their first series loss of the year.

Padres vs. Braves

Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Dylan Dodd

First pitch: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Braves -120, Padres +100

If you aren't around a TV to check out this MLB matchup on Sunday, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.