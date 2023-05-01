Giants vs. Astros: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Monday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston and will air on NBC Sports Bay Area in the Giants market and AT&T SportsNet Southwest in the Astros market. Ross Stripling (0-1, 6.89) will start for San Francisco, while Luis Garcia (2-2, 4.00) gets the ball for Houston.

A split in their Mexico City series against the San Diego Padres has the Giants sitting at 11-16, with only the lowly Colorado Rockies keeping them out of the NL West basement. San Francisco has cobbled together a surprisingly effective offense, with breakouts from Thairo Estrada and J.D. Davis combined with newcomers like Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto. The pitching staff is the problem, with a rotation that lacks answers in the fourth and fifth starter roles and especially a bullpen that has the third-worst ERA in baseball so far.

Houston salvaged the final game of their weekend set with the Philadelphia Phillies, and now the team finds itself in second place in the AL West at 15-13. And given all the injuries they’ve had to deal with so far — Yordan Alvarez missed most of last week with a neck ailment, while Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Lance McCullers have yet to play this season — that has to be considered a win. The starting pitching has been the story, as Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier and AL Rookie of the Year contender Hunter Brown have all excelled.

The Astros are currently -180 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Giants are +155 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

