Watch Ronald Acuna Jr. absolutely demolish a ball into the third deck at Citi Field [VIDEO]

Ronald Acuna Jr. doesn’t often get named among the most powerful sluggers in the game, the Aaron Judges and the Pete Alonsos — he’s thought of more as a five-tool dynamo, and understandably so. But Acuna once hit 42 homers in a season not too long ago, and make no mistake, he can elevate and celebrate with the best of them. Exhibit A: His homer in the second inning of the Atlanta Braves’ game against the New York Mets on Monday afternoon.

(Note: You’ll want the sound on to hear the sound this ball makes off his bat.)

Ronald Acuña Jr. launches a 448-foot tank pic.twitter.com/BTqBpWzVZW — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 1, 2023

Not even the cameraman could contain that blast — it wound up in the third deck at Citi Field, a place not many men have ventured before. Statcast estimated that ball traveled 448 feet, and maybe they measure feet differently in New York, because I’m taking the over on that one.

This is just the latest highlight in what’s been a ridiculous start for Acuna, who entered Monday with a .352/.440/.546 slash line, four homers and a league-leading 13 steals.