Ronald Acuna Jr. exits game after being hit by pitch in the shoulder

A few hours after sending a ball into low orbit in game one of the Atlanta Braves’ doubleheader against the New York Mets, Ronald Acuna Jr. was forced to leave the nightcap in the top of the first after Tylor Megill hit him in the shoulder with a 93-mph fastball.

Tylor Megill drills Ronald Acuña in the shoulder and he's in a lot of pain pic.twitter.com/CEiEHg388U — Shea Station (@shea_station) May 1, 2023

The pitch didn’t seem intentional — Megill was up in the count 0-2, for one thing — but there’s certainly no love lost between these two teams, and the Braves hit three Mets in the first game this afternoon. Kevin Pillar replaced Acuna in right field, while the team has yet to issue any sort of official diagnosis.