 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ronald Acuna Jr. exits game after being hit by pitch in the shoulder

The outfielder had gone deep in the first game of the Braves’ twin bill against the Mets.

By Chris Landers
Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves reacts after the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on May 01, 2023 in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A few hours after sending a ball into low orbit in game one of the Atlanta Braves’ doubleheader against the New York Mets, Ronald Acuna Jr. was forced to leave the nightcap in the top of the first after Tylor Megill hit him in the shoulder with a 93-mph fastball.

The pitch didn’t seem intentional — Megill was up in the count 0-2, for one thing — but there’s certainly no love lost between these two teams, and the Braves hit three Mets in the first game this afternoon. Kevin Pillar replaced Acuna in right field, while the team has yet to issue any sort of official diagnosis.

More From DraftKings Nation