 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets place catcher Tomas Nido on the IL, clearing the way for Gary Sanchez

Nido had been in the midst of a miserable slump at the plate, prompting New York to sign Sanchez to a Minor League deal earlier this week.

By Chris Landers
Tomas Nido of the New York Mets bunts in the eight inning of the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 22, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

When the New York Mets brought in Gary Sanchez on a Minor League deal yesterday, it seemed like a straight-forward flyer on a player at a position where the team didn’t have much in the way of known quantities. Now, though, it seems like Sanchez may be a more integral part of New York’s plans than we initially thought:

Tomas Nido, who’d been in a timeshare behind the plate with top prospect Francisco Alvarez for the past few weeks (a far-too-equal timeshare, in the eyes of a lot of Mets fans), has been placed on the injured list with what the team is calling a vision issue. The Mets have yet to be any more specific than that, and likely won’t until Nido undergoes more testing.

The team recalled Michael Perez from Triple-A in a corresponding move, but considering his .153/.261/.254 slash line in Syracuse, that doesn’t seem like a permanent solution. Perez will likely keep the backup job warm until Sanchez gets his feet under him with his new organization, and after that, the former All-Star should have every chance to take the spot for good while Nido’s out. Sanchez struggled mightily himself with the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate earlier this year, but it wasn’t so long ago that he was a league-average hitter and major source of power. And really, Nido’s -24 OPS+ (no, that’s not a typo) isn’t too high a bar to clear.

More From DraftKings Nation