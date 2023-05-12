Cubs vs. Twins: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins, with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Drew Smyly (3-1, 3.05 ERA) will get the ball for Chicago, while MLB ERA leader Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.35) goes for the TWins.

The Cubs have fallen off a bit after a dream start, although they did salvage the final game of their three-game set with the rival St. Louis Cardinals to notch their fourth win in their last six. The bullpen has cost Chicago in some tough late losses, but the team’s run differential is far, far better than their current 18-19 record, and with Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ and a rejuvenated Cody Bellinger driving the offense and Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman anchoring the rotation, there’s no reason this can’t be a fun summer on the North Side.

The Twins righted the ship a bit this week, taking two of three at home in a hard-fought series against the San Diego Padres. Minnesota now sits at 21-17, good for a three-game lead atop the weak AL Central. The offense remains a concern for the Twins — while Alex Kirilloff’s return helps, it’s hard to see them going anywhere without Carlos Correa returning to form — but with Gray, Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober atop the rotation, Minnesota’s pitching will keep it competitive no matter how badly the bats slump.

The Twins enter as -150 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cubs check in as +130 underdogs. The over/under is set at 7.5.

Cubs vs. Twins

Pitchers: Drew Smyly vs. Sonny Gray

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: N/A

Twins local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Twins -150, Cubs +130

To watch Friday’s Cubs-Twins matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.