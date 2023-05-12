Royals vs. Brewers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Milwaukee Brewers with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The pitching-strapped Royals will use reliever Josh Taylor (0-0, 6.55 ERA) as the opener in what should be a full bullpen game, while the Brewers roll out ace Corbin Burnes (3-2, 3.86).

It looks to be another lost year in the midst of a long rebuild for K.C., which sits at 12-27 and in dead last in the AL Central despite winning four of its last six games. Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino and Edward Olivares look like position players to build around, but there’s not a ton behind them, and the rotation has struggled amid Brady Singer’s regression as well as injuries to Kris Bubic and Daniel Lynch.

Milwaukee has had a hard time keeping itself afloat without Brandon Woodruff, dropping eight of its last 10 games. The morass that is the NL Central has kept them squarely in the divisional hunt, but the rotation is awfully thin right now behind Burnes and Freddy Peralta, while the lineup is going to need a lot more from guys like Christian Yelich and Jesse Winker.

The Brewers are heavy -230 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Kansas City is a +195 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Royals vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Josh Taylor vs. Corbin Burnes

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Brewers -230, Royals +195

