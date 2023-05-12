Jose Altuve set to make first rehab appearance at Triple-A on Friday

Reinforcements are on the way for the Houston Astros.

Nearly two months after the All-Star second baseman fractured his right thumb during the World Baseball Classic, Jose Altuve will start a rehab assignment tonight with the Triple-A Sugar Land Skeeters.

Jose Altuve is scheduled to make a rehab appearance here at @ConstellationEG Field TONIGHT! (Subject to change without notice)



It’s a huge step in the right direction for the 33-year-old, who was cleared for baseball-related activities on May 2 — just six weeks after his initial surgery — and took batting practice on May 7.

Last season, Altuve hit .300 with 28 home runs and 57 RBIs in 141 games in the regular season before hitting .308 in six World Series games.

The Astros have primarily used Mauricio Dubón at second base in Altuve’s absence. Dubón’s hit .287 with six RBIs and seven doubles in 31 games.