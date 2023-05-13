Padres vs. Dodgers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, and feature a star-studded pitching matchup, with Joe Musgrove (1-0, 6.75 ERA) taking the hill for San Diego against Dodgers lefty Julio Urias (4-3, 3.77).

The Padres remain among the league’s most frustrating teams, especially after frittering away two losses against the Minnesota Twins this week that had manager Bob Melvin chewing out his underachieving stars. Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Manny Machado have shown signs of putting it all together recently, and there’s still plenty of time for Musgrove and Blake Snell to round into form, but the stars haven’t been nearly good enough so far to carry this top-heavy roster.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, just keeps on trucking amid injuries and departures, once again sitting atop the NL West. The trio of Urias, Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May can match up with anyone’s rotation, while youngsters Miguel Vargas and James Outman look more than capable of filling the shoes of Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux. After a bumpy start, this again appears to be one of the sturdiest, deepest teams around, albeit with some questions in the bullpen.

The Dodgers check in as -165 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Padres are +140 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Julio Urias

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: N/A

Dodgers local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -165, Padres +140

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.