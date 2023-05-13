Astros vs. White Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Brandon Bielak (0-1, 4.15 ERA) will make his second start of the year filling in for the injured Luis Garcia, while ace Dylan Cease (2-2, 5.58) looks to get back on track for the White Sox.

It seems like it’s been one step forward, one step back all year for Houston as they continue to hover around the .500 mark. Injuries to Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Chas McCormick, Jose Urquidy and Garcia certainly haven’t helped, and Jose Abreu’s early slump has shortened a once-fearsome lineup even more. This is still a team that knows how to win, and the rotation retains plenty of firepower, but there’s smaller margin for error than we’re used to in a competitive AL West.

Pretty much nothing has gone right for Chicago in what’s been a terrible start that has them jockeying with the Kansas City Royals for last place in the AL Central. Cease and Lance Lynn’s collapses, along with Liam Hendriks’ cancer diagnosis, have left the White Sox bereft of pitching in the rotation and the bullpen, while a once-ballyhooed core of position players haven’t been able to pick up the slack due to injury, poor performance or a bit of both.

Chicago enters as a narrow -120 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Houston a +100 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

