Cardinals vs. Red Sox: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The pitching matchup features a couple of veteran righties looking to right the ship, as Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.40 ERA) will go for the Cards against Boston’s Corey Kluber (2-4, 6.29).

After taking two of three from the rival Chicago Cubs, St. Louis seemed to be righting the ship a bit, but there’s still a long way to go for this team to contend in the NL Central. You have to figure that this offense will get things turned around eventually — Nolan Arenado, for one thing, has begun looking more like an All-Star recently — but the rotation remains a real concern with nothing in the way of sure things right now.

Considering preseason expectations — and how much chaos has befallen the starting rotation so far this year — Boston has to be pleased to sit solidly above .500 and in third place in the rugged AL East. Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran and other pleasant surprises have emerged to supplement Rafael Devers in a solid lineup, while Kenley Jansen and the bullpen have helped to make up for a starting group that’s still very much in flux right now.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Corey Kluber

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: N/A

Red Sox local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: TBD

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.