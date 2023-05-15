When will C.J. Cron return to Rockies lineup this season?

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron could barely walk off the field under his own power after an at-bat on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, and while it initially appeared to be a leg injury, word after the game was that he was actually suffering from back spasms. Manager Bud Black told reporters that Cron was likely to get placed on the IL, and sure enough, that came to pass on Monday afternoon.

C.J. Cron injury update

May 15 — Unsurprisingly, Cron has gone on the 10-day IL with a back issue.

The moves:

-selected contract of Abad

-activated Toglia

-placed Cron on IL with back muscle spasm as

-placed Nick Mears on the IL with left oblique strain #Rockies currently have 13 on the injured list https://t.co/sWZMQQrTk7 — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) May 15, 2023

The time has yet to issue any sort of prognosis or timetable for a return, but given how much pain he’s in it’s no sure thing that Cron will be back as soon as he’s eligible. The righty has been very solid over the past two years for Colorado, even making an All-Star team last season. He was off to a slow start this year, though, with a .703 OPS and six homers through his first 36 games.

The Rockies called up Michael Toglia from Triple-A to fill in at first base along with Mike Moustakas in the meantime. Toglia has posted a .857 OPS at Triple-A Albuquerque so far this year, but that’s known to be an extremely offense-friendly environment, and in his brief time in the Majors last season he hit just .216 with 44 strikeouts in just 31 games.