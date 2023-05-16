Cubs vs. Astros: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston and will air on Marquee Sports Network in the Cubs market and AT&T SportsNet Southwest in the Astros market. It’ll be a battle of young aces on the mound, with Chicago lefty Justin Steele (6-0, 1.82 ERA) facing off against Astros righty Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.47).

A tough loss in the series opener dropped the Cubs to 19-22, closer to the bottom of the NL Central than the top. Chicago’s once-fearsome offense has cooled off considerably, and a shaky back-end of the bullpen has led to a 2-8 record in one-run games so far this season.

Considering all the injuries the reigning World Series champs have had to fight through, it should be something of a win that Houston finds itself at 22-19 and within striking distance of the Texas Rangers in the AL West. Javier, Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown are good enough to keep the Astros in most games, and when Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Lance McCullers Jr. return, watch out.

Houston is a -170 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsboook, while the Cubs are +145 underdogs. The total is set at 7.5.

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.