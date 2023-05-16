MLB lineups for Tuesday, May 16: Jazz Chisholm, Ryan Mountcastle among early sits

We’ve got a full 15-game slate on Tuesday, May 16, so let’s get right to the daily lineup report and keep you up to date and who’s in the lineup and who’s riding the bench.

MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, May 16

Mickey Moniak leads off again and will start in right, with Matt Thaiss catching and Gio Urshela manning third in lieu of the injured Anthony Rendon.

Ryan O’Hearn will get a start at DH as Ryan Mountcastle sits and Anthony Santander plays first base.

Tuesday night at The Yard. pic.twitter.com/fBOnqLpiy1 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 16, 2023

Andrew McCutchen shifts up to the leadoff spot and will serve as the DH for Pittsburgh with Ke’Bryan Hayes moving down to fifth, Tucupita Marcano spelling Rodolfo Castro at short and Josh Palacios filling in for Connor Joe in right.

Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup:

1. Andrew McCutchen (R) DH

2. Bryan Reynolds (S) LF

3. Carlos Santana (S) 1B

4. Jack Suwinski (L) CF

5. Ke'Bryan Hayes (R) 3B

6. Tucupita Marcano (L) SS

7. Ji Hwan Bae (L) 2B

8. Josh Palacios (L) RF

9. Jason Delay (R) C — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 16, 2023

Zack McKinstry will lead off once again with Nick Maton at short and Akil Baddoo in left.

Quick series with Pittsburgh starts tonight. pic.twitter.com/z6osPsuU6R — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 16, 2023

Lane Thomas continues to lead off against lefties while Alex Call and Stone Garrett fill out the other two outfield spots.

Here is tonight's #Nats starting lineup as they kick off their series against the Marlins.#Natitude pic.twitter.com/jXMg0d4c9L — TheNatsReport ⚾ (@TheNatsReport) May 16, 2023

Garrett Hampson leads off and spells Jazz Chisholm as the Marlins star sees a specialist about his turf toe. Peyton Burdick gets a start in right for the injured Jesus Sanchez with Joey Wendle at short and Jean Segura at third.

G42/162 #Marlins lineup



- No Jazz (saw a specialist today for turf toe), Hampson in center



- Coop hits 2nd



- Soler cleaning up



- Luzardo goes for win #4 pic.twitter.com/mkEVZjjeJs — Louis Addeo-Weiss (@addeo_louis00) May 16, 2023

Yankees TBA

Cavan Biggio will get a start in right field with George Springer serving as the DH, Kenley Jansen catching and Alejandro Kirk getting a night off.

It's Loonie Dogs Night



Get your tickets: https://t.co/dWuf260MFD pic.twitter.com/TWeOWqssBS — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 16, 2023

Mariners TBA

Masataka Yoshida returns in left after a day off with Justin Turner at DH, Enmanuel Valdez at second and Denyi Reyes once again spelling the injured Enrique Hernandez at short.

Tonight’s lineup for Mariners @ Red Sox:



1. Verdugo RF

2. Yoshida LF

3. Turner DH

4. Devers 3B

5. Duran CF

6. Casas 1B

7. Valdez 2B

8. McGuire C

9. Reyes SS



Nick Pivetta gets the start. 7:10 first pitch. pic.twitter.com/pcO6Z2JODx — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) May 16, 2023

Rays TBA

Tommy Pham will serve as the DH once again while Brett Baty returns to the lineup at third base and Francisco Alvarez gets another start behind the plate.

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA