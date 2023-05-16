MLB lineups for Tuesday, May 16: Jazz Chisholm, Ryan Mountcastle among early sits

We’ve got a full 15-game slate on Tuesday, May 16, so let’s get right to the daily lineup report and keep you up to date and who’s in the lineup and who’s riding the bench.
MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, May 16
Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET
Mickey Moniak leads off again and will start in right, with Matt Thaiss catching and Gio Urshela manning third in lieu of the injured Anthony Rendon.
#Angels Lineup⚾
Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles
May 16, 2023, 3:35 PM PST Camden Yards
Chase Silseth vs Dean Kremer
Ryan O’Hearn will get a start at DH as Ryan Mountcastle sits and Anthony Santander plays first base.
Tuesday night at The Yard.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m. ET
Andrew McCutchen shifts up to the leadoff spot and will serve as the DH for Pittsburgh with Ke’Bryan Hayes moving down to fifth, Tucupita Marcano spelling Rodolfo Castro at short and Josh Palacios filling in for Connor Joe in right.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup:
1. Andrew McCutchen (R) DH
2. Bryan Reynolds (S) LF
3. Carlos Santana (S) 1B
4. Jack Suwinski (L) CF
5. Ke'Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
6. Tucupita Marcano (L) SS
7. Ji Hwan Bae (L) 2B
8. Josh Palacios (L) RF
9. Jason Delay (R) C
Zack McKinstry will lead off once again with Nick Maton at short and Akil Baddoo in left.
Quick series with Pittsburgh starts tonight.
Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET
Lane Thomas continues to lead off against lefties while Alex Call and Stone Garrett fill out the other two outfield spots.
Here is tonight's #Nats starting lineup as they kick off their series against the Marlins.
Garrett Hampson leads off and spells Jazz Chisholm as the Marlins star sees a specialist about his turf toe. Peyton Burdick gets a start in right for the injured Jesus Sanchez with Joey Wendle at short and Jean Segura at third.
G42/162 #Marlins lineup
- No Jazz (saw a specialist today for turf toe), Hampson in center
- Coop hits 2nd
- Soler cleaning up
- Luzardo goes for win #4 pic.twitter.com/mkEVZjjeJs
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET
Cavan Biggio will get a start in right field with George Springer serving as the DH, Kenley Jansen catching and Alejandro Kirk getting a night off.
It's Loonie Dogs Night
Get your tickets: https://t.co/dWuf260MFD pic.twitter.com/TWeOWqssBS
Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET
Masataka Yoshida returns in left after a day off with Justin Turner at DH, Enmanuel Valdez at second and Denyi Reyes once again spelling the injured Enrique Hernandez at short.
Tonight's lineup for Mariners @ Red Sox:
1. Verdugo RF
2. Yoshida LF
3. Turner DH
4. Devers 3B
5. Duran CF
6. Casas 1B
7. Valdez 2B
8. McGuire C
9. Reyes SS
Nick Pivetta gets the start. 7:10 first pitch.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET
Tommy Pham will serve as the DH once again while Brett Baty returns to the lineup at third base and Francisco Alvarez gets another start behind the plate.
JV makes his first @CitiField start as a Met.
Tampa Bay
@JustinVerlander
@SNYtv
Tampa Bay
Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET
Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET
Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET
Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET
Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET
Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET
