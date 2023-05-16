 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Tuesday, May 16: Jazz Chisholm, Ryan Mountcastle among early sits

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Tuesday, May 16.

By Chris Landers Updated
Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins waves to fans after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park on May 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images

We’ve got a full 15-game slate on Tuesday, May 16, so let’s get right to the daily lineup report and keep you up to date and who’s in the lineup and who’s riding the bench.

MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, May 16

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET

Mickey Moniak leads off again and will start in right, with Matt Thaiss catching and Gio Urshela manning third in lieu of the injured Anthony Rendon.

Ryan O’Hearn will get a start at DH as Ryan Mountcastle sits and Anthony Santander plays first base.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m. ET

Andrew McCutchen shifts up to the leadoff spot and will serve as the DH for Pittsburgh with Ke’Bryan Hayes moving down to fifth, Tucupita Marcano spelling Rodolfo Castro at short and Josh Palacios filling in for Connor Joe in right.

Zack McKinstry will lead off once again with Nick Maton at short and Akil Baddoo in left.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET

Lane Thomas continues to lead off against lefties while Alex Call and Stone Garrett fill out the other two outfield spots.

Garrett Hampson leads off and spells Jazz Chisholm as the Marlins star sees a specialist about his turf toe. Peyton Burdick gets a start in right for the injured Jesus Sanchez with Joey Wendle at short and Jean Segura at third.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

Yankees TBA

Cavan Biggio will get a start in right field with George Springer serving as the DH, Kenley Jansen catching and Alejandro Kirk getting a night off.

Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

Mariners TBA

Masataka Yoshida returns in left after a day off with Justin Turner at DH, Enmanuel Valdez at second and Denyi Reyes once again spelling the injured Enrique Hernandez at short.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

Rays TBA

Tommy Pham will serve as the DH once again while Brett Baty returns to the lineup at third base and Francisco Alvarez gets another start behind the plate.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

TBA

Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

TBA

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

TBA

